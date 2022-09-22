Il Napoli will no longer be able to use the effigy of Maradona on their jerseys. The Court of Naples, in fact, he proved the five heirs right of the D10S in the dispute with Stefano Ceci , representative of Diez Fze based in Dubai. The blue company had made an agreement with Ceci. Let’s go and see the details, therefore, as reported by Repubblica.it.

As explained on Napoli he had used some jerseys (you will remember them, last year in particular) with the face of Maradonaafter an agreement with the same company as Ceci. But the heirs have obtained the injunction for the diffusion and use of the image in any form. For the judge, the contract was judged as “detrimental to financial expectations “. Not being able to intervene on the marketing of the shirts (obviously all sold) and taking into account the good faith of the Neapolitan club, the judge therefore decided to issue an injunction against Ceci. In light of the “his abusive behavior” and detrimental to the interests of the Maradona heirs. Among other things, authorizing a precautionary attachment fixed in 150mila euro.