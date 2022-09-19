Resolved the issue of image rights after the threat of the PSG star, who challenged the indiscriminate use of his image when he goes on retreat with the national team, to advertise companies that produce unhealthy food and drinks

In the end Mbappé won, also consolidating an expanding power, both at the PSG and now also in the national team. World champion France has in fact succumbed to the requests of the star of the Emir of Doha club on image rights. Mbappé threatened not to show up for the official photo tomorrow if the agreements with the sponsors were not reviewed. Cornered, and already under pressure from various scandals, the Football Association has announced a reform that was initially postponed until after the World Cup in Qatar.

promo — The fight broke out in March when Mbappé refused to take part in the promotion of some sponsors. The attacker disputes the indiscriminate use of his image when he goes into retreat, perhaps to advertise companies that produce unhealthy food and drinks for children: “I have the right to know what my name is associated with”, he explained in June Mbappé during the press conference that formalized the renewal with the PSG. A renewal that has consolidated his influence in the Parisian club where Mbappé discusses sports strategies with president Al Khelaifi, and where a loyal loyal of him has recently been appointed to the direction of sports communication.

negotiated — With the Federation, Mbappé had started negotiations in June without obtaining the desired results. Indeed, president Noel Le Graet had announced his desire to postpone everything to January, once the World Cup has been played. This was not a move that the player did not like and so this afternoon he made it known, with a press release to the France Presse agency, that he intended not to take part in the photo with his colleagues, scheduled for tomorrow. The Federation, already struggling with scandals and controversies that certainly do not collect the favors of the sponsors, was cornered and during the evening published a statement: “Ready to modify the agreements with the sponsors to take into consideration concerns and legitimate beliefs expressed unanimously by the players. ” In short, Mbappé won. See also President of the French Football Association: Mbappe is better able to win the Golden Ball in La Liga if he stays in the team – yqqlm

