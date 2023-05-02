No one wants such penalties, says the former referee about Sparta’s win. Foul by the Otters? Absolutely no respect!

Literally an avalanche of comments broke out after Sunday’s league match between Liberec and Sparta. In the very end, the team from Letná turned the game around to 3:1, which was helped by two penalty kicks and a red card for the opponent. Former referee Karel Hrubeš on the Přímák program, however, points to the erroneous conduct of VAR, which should have dealt more thoroughly with the liquidation intervention of the young Patrik Vydra before the second penalty in favor of Sparta, who received a yellow card for an emphatic slide. “He went into an opponent with absolutely no respect for the opponent’s health and almost ended his career,” explains the former league referee, who ended his career due to health reasons.

