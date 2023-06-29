Home » “No question of considering for the moment” the resignation of the two Paris 2024 executives targeted by an investigation, according to Tony Estanguet
In an interview with the Associated Press news agency, Thursday June 29, Tony Estanguet, the president of the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) of 2024, defended Etienne Thobois, the general manager, and Edouard Donnelly , the executive director of operations, targeted by the investigation opened by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) for illegal taking of interests, embezzlement of public funds, favoritism and concealment of favouritism.

Recalling that the two Paris 2024 executives were raided because they were involved in business decisions, but that they have not been incriminated for the moment, Mr. Estanguet declared that he is not “no way to consider at the moment” their resignation. He assured that no Paris 2024 employee awards contracts alone, “the decision is always collective”.

“We will surely have to answer other questionshe added. I cooperate. There will surely be other stages. There will be more controls until the end, maybe even after the Games. »

“It’s unfair to say that we are like the others”, also declared the president of Paris 2024, referring to the scandals that have marred the recent editions of the Olympic Games: the president of Rio 2016 was sentenced to thirty years in prison for, among other charges, “corruption” and ” criminal organization”. In Japan, a former official of the organization of the Games was arrested in February in a case of rigged tenders and two former officials of a sponsor were sentenced in May to suspended prison sentences. in connection with a corruption case.

“Unfortunately things have gotten out of hand in the past and I think we’re all a bit lumped together, although I can tell you we’re very careful and everyone here has to be very careful because there’s no room for error”added Mr. Estanguet.

