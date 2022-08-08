UDINE. A game of chess, stalled. This is the situation of the Apu Old Wild West in the hunt for the second foreigner a week after the meeting. The bianconeri have decided to focus on Isaiah Briscoe and are waiting unhurriedly for the moves of the American player.

CHERRY ON THE CAKE

In society there is the belief that already in this way the team is highly competitive, hence the decision to take all the time it takes to insert the last piece in the mosaic. Or, rather, place the icing on a hearty and substantial cake.

Briscoe is considered the perfect player to add to the roster and the economic agreement had been reached: to blow the plans was the exit clause in case of a call from the NBA wanted by the player, a risk too big for the APU . The Briscoe track, however, was not abandoned.

The Old Wild West are confident they can still reach an agreement, perhaps in a few weeks if the call from the NBA does not arrive for the former Orlando Magic.

This is why the bianconeri did not turn around: they insist with plan A, following a plan B at this moment would only be a fallback.

Speaking of Isaiah Briscoe, we would like to point out a curiosity: the outside of New Jersey is in the States where the Big3 is playing the tournament, a prestigious 3×3 tournament in which former Nba players and international players participate.

Briscoe faced former Apu Dominique Johnson’s team on Saturday night and led his team-mates to success by scoring 24 points.

HOLIDAYS AT THE DROPS

Last days of rest at the Apu home, from August 16 they will start sweating again in the gym. Someone, like Mian and Pellegrino, has already started doing individual training to shorten the time and be ready.

Almost all the new faces have been presented, the only one missing at the moment is Keshun Sherrill, around whom there is a certain curiosity. The American play will arrive in Friuli on Tuesday 16 August, just in time to change and move to Carnera to meet his new teammates.

In these hot summer days the APU is also preparing the “outline” of the matches that from September, with the Super Cup, will be staged at the Carnera sports hall.

Yesterday in Grado a massive information campaign dedicated to the selections to become cheerleader of the Juventus team began.

A special day in this sense was organized for Sunday 21 August at the Git in Grado, there will also be a representation of Old Wild West players.