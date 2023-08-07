Home » No second world medal for Anthony Jeanjean in Glasgow
No second world medal for Anthony Jeanjean in Glasgow

No second consecutive world podium for Anthony Jeanjean. The triple European champion (2019, 2021 and 2022), bronze medalist of the previous World Championships, fell twice in the final on Monday, on the same figure, in the Glasgow park. “Very disappointed”, he finished in 24th place in the Scottish event, which counts for qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

At home, Briton Kieran Reilly (95.80 pts) took gold, ahead of Australian Olympic champion Logan Martin (with 95.30 pts) and American Nick Bruce (93.90 pts).

