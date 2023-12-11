No semi-final for Serge Crevecoeur and Circus Brussels after defensive battle in Charleroi: “We left it at home” (Brussels)

In the first leg last week the score was 68-68, and in the return, in the Dôme of Charleroi, Circus Brussels could not cheer either. In a defensive clash, the people of Brussels lost 47-43 to the Spirous. After the first quarter, an 11-5 score flashed on the scoreboard. Halfway through it was barely 21-21.

“We didn’t get into the right rhythm offensively,” analyzes coach Serge Crevecoeur. “Fortunately, Charleroi wasn’t top offensively either, so we stayed in the match. However, we could not take the lead and were trailing 36-31 after three quarters.”

The final draw (11-12) went to Brussels, but Alex Libert and his teammates never had qualification in their sights again and lost with 47-43 figures. “We may have missed qualifying in the first leg. At one point we had a nice bonus of fourteen points in our pocket. There was nothing left of that reserve at the end of the game, resulting in a draw (68-68, ed.). We had opportunities in both matches, but unfortunately we could not qualify for the semi-finals of the Belgian Cup,” said Serge Crevecoeur.

The Brussels coach now has to quickly turn things around with his selection. A new challenge awaits in the BNXT League on Friday. Brussels heads to Kortrijk Spurs for the twelfth matchday. The club from the capital is in a shared fifth place with 6 out of 11 with Liège and Kangaroos Mechelen. Kortrijk, which has already won four times in a row, is fourth with 7 out of 11. On the opening matchday, Kortrijk won Spurs 86-94 in Brussels. If the people of Brussels want to stay on schedule for Elite Gold and a place in the top five, revenge in Kortrijk is on the cards.

Charleroi-Brussels 47-43

Quartz: 11-5, 10-16, 15-10, 11-12

Charleroi: Venskus 0, Roberts 15, Kuta 2, Makwa 7, Prepelic 2, Butler 14, Heath 22, Izaw Bolavi 0, Smout 5

Brussels : Horvath 6, Libert 8, Desiron 0, Hazard 3 , Watson-Gayle 8, Hanquiez 2, Harris 4, Harris 4, Ambrose 10, Kotrulja 2

