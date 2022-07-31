Turin, 30 July 2022 – Assault of the No Tav at the construction site of San Diderot in Val di Susa, in the Turin area. A thousand demonstrators also targeted the passage on the side of the highway both in the east area, close to the highway with a dense throwing stones and firecrackers. A few dozen demonstrators positioned themselves beyond the A32 on the opposite side of the construction site and threw blunt objects, forcing the road traffic to be temporarily closed at Avigliana. The police intervened to push back and remove the demonstrators, including with the use of fire hydrants and tear gas, thus prevented the antagonists from entering the yard, with a budget of fourteen wounded. Some police officers were also bruised, one was injured in the leg by an explosion.

In fact, in the most violent phases of the demonstrators’ action, a fire on the edge of the highway, probably caused by the artifices launched against the police forces, which was tamed by the agents using fire hydrants before it could cause further damage. The reclamation procedures of the motorway section were immediately started, through the intervention of the Artificieri Unit and the staff of Sitaf, in order to free the mantle from any unexploded ordnance and allow the restoration of the road system by removing the trunks, glass bottles and all material that may pose a danger to users.

The procession started in the early afternoon from Venaus, as part of the High Speed ​​Festivalwhich sees the Askatasuna social center among the main promoters, with 28 between leaders and activists who have received the indictment, of which 16 accused of criminal association, including for violent acts against the Valsusian shipyards. About two thousand people took part in the demonstration, which had been peaceful until the arrival in San Didero. Among these also Fridays For Future and the activists of the Climate Social Camp, coming from the Piedmontese capital where the second European meeting was held in these days.

Alberto Perinohistorical leader of the No Tav, comments on today’s demonstration in Val di Susa: “There was no violence on the part of the No Tav demonstrators, there was a very banal siege of the construction site, even with the use of a fake ram, but no one threw objects while the police threw a lot of tear gas. ”

” We wanted to remember that we are opposed to militarization and to keep a fort around nowhere, with a waste of resources. Today there were really many people, even from Germany and France – says Perino – many young people who realize that we have stolen their future, and are very angry ”.