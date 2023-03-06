There is no definitive timeline for the star’s return to the team dei Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant. This how much revealed da coach Taylor Jenkins in sala stampa.

The story

It was March 1 when Ja Morant dominated the match against the Lakers. In those hours, the The Washington Post revealed news about the 2-time All Star’s involvement in an altercation with a 17-year-old, during which Morant allegedly punched him first and then showed him a gun.

Then the “scandal” of the Instagram video, in which Ja Morant showed a gun again in a live credibly inside a strip club.

The NBA immediately opens an investigation, Morant closes his social profiles and apologizes, but the situation remains tangled and the franchise is talking about two stop games.

There is indeed also a story that dates back to January 29th, post game with the Indiana Pacers. A group of individuals close to Morant first approached some of the Indiana staff threateningly in the FedExForum parking lot, then a red laser would be aimed at them from an SUV. And Ja Morant was traveling on that SUV.

Let me be clear: the scoop is from The Athletic, no one has been able to confirm beyond a shadow of a doubt that Morant was aiming the laser, and that that laser belonged to a firearm. Although a guard in the parking lot would have confirmed the thesis.

In short, the situation is heavy and Jenkins does not set dates: “It’s not a planned situation, it’s a work in progress, a difficult process”.