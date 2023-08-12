“No to reinstatement”: it is a clash between Juve and Bonucci

The former captain, through his lawyer, asks for the reinstatement in the squad but the club reiterates the “no”. Now he could apply to the Arbitration Board and be compensated for 2 million euros

The Juventus on the field for the practice match with the youth teams and he was in the stands watching his teammates. Leonardo Bonucci continues to live separately at home in the Juventus team. On July 17th after medical visits to J Medical he was informed that it is no longer part of the technical and corporate plans and was invited to seek accommodation. On 9 August, the former captain appeared in the stands of the Allianz Stadium and almost from the sidelines watched the match between Allegri’s team and Brambilla’s Next Gen.

“Love and affection beyond imposed situations”

Then Bonucci explained his position on Instagram. “Here I learned, fought and dreamed, much. More than I thought was possible – wrote the defender -. Today’s reality, in a place that beyond everything I continue to perceive as home, continues to teach me how much love and affection can reach beyond imposed situations. Thanks to all of you Juventus fans, from day one to this day.”

The maxi compensation of 2 million euros

But as reported by The Gazzetta dello SportBonucci through his lawyer would have sent to the Juventus club via Pec a request for reinstatement in pink. The Juve answered negatively because he considers the defender now on the sidelines of Massimiliano Allegri’s technical project. At this point the former captain will be able contact the Arbitration Board to request compensation. Second MediasetSportthe Juventus defender could be compensated for 2 million euros.