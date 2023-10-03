Home » Nobel Prize for Physics to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier
Nobel Prize for Physics to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier

In Stockholm the Swedish Academy announces the winners of the 2023 awards

Nobel Prize for Physics to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier.

Il prize for medicineon Monday 2 October, was awarded to the Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and the American Drew Weissman for the discoveries that allowed the creation of the mRNA vaccines crucial to combating the Covid 19 pandemic.

Last year the Nobel Prize in Physics was won by three scientists for demonstrating that mini particles can maintain a connection with each other even when separated. The Nobel announcements will continue with the chemistry prize on Wednesday 4 October and the literature prize on Thursday 5 October. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday 6 October and that for Economics on Monday 9 October.

