Noble: "Apu you are great, I will bring defense and experience as a dowry"

The promotion to A2 won in Montecatini, last year’s success in the Italian Cup: titles, or at least objectives, achieved by APU also thanks to the contribution of Vittorio Nobile. One that, in name, already represents a small assurance of success. Nomen omen, on the other hand.

And a title, even if noble, can always, in its own way, attract other titles. In a broad sense, further victories. However, far from being a simple talisman around coach Boniciolli’s neck, “Vito” da Basiliano is a founding and fundamental element of the Juventus roster which, these days, is at work in training camp in Tarvisio.

Noble, never like this year, yours seems to be a dream team. Agree?

«Improving with respect to last season was not easy, but the club has surpassed itself by signing players of a higher category, almost all from A1. From a personal point of view, it is gratifying to still be here, fighting for this jersey.

I am in my seventh year in Udine and I would not change anything of what I have done in my path. I am very happy, I feel a living part of the project ».

What impressions did you have from the first training sessions?

«I realized that we are a really great team. And I speak in terms of size. The talent of individuals is not in question: it will be up to us, right from the start, to create the right chemistry. The climate, in general, is very serene: we are all top level athletes, each with an important experience behind us ».

Can last year’s finale be disposed of?

«We know that we come from a lost play-off final, two counting that of the previous season. We are aware of it without having to remind each other: we know where we want to go, but at the same time we are aware of the fact that the road ahead is very long ».

What, then, is the recipe for getting to the bottom?

«In the meantime, the impact of some injuries on the outcome of the last play-offs should not be forgotten. In general, perhaps, the ideal would be to start slower than last season, also in terms of results.

In this case, losing a game in the course of work would not be a drama, but it would allow us to arrive more ready to the finish line. Although I believe that last year we were all more than prepared for the climax ».

What do you think you can give to this group?

“My defense, my experience. So I want to help the youngest to improve, I want to make myself available to my teammates, to the staff, also bringing a little serenity to the whole environment ».

How are you getting to know the other fellow countrymen on the roster?

«Cusin is a super easy-going person, he’s really very nice. As for Gaspardo, for now I know the two brothers more than him. It seems to me, however, that all three have similar characters: they are hard workers with their heads on their shoulders. With Mian, on the other hand, he had already created a good bond after his first experience in Udine two years ago ».

