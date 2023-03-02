Noël Le Graët, at the end of a press conference in Istra, Russia, before the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, June 14, 2018. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Noël Le Graët will have stayed less than an hour at the meeting of the executive committee of the French Football Federation (FFF), Tuesday, February 28. Withdrawn from the affairs of the body since January 11, the president of the “3F”, 81, returned briefly, before the elected officials, to the undeniable sporting successes (eleven titles, including a World Cup won in 2018) and economic since his enthronement in 2011. Then, he announced, “without tremolos in the voice”his resignation, fifteen days after the delivery to the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, of a damning audit report from the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research (Igesr).

This abdication was inexorable, as the noose had tightened around the leader, targeted since January 16 by an investigation by the Paris prosecutor’s office for “moral and sexual harassment” following a report issued to justice by the Igesr.

The solitary departure of the Breton, whose “inappropriate behavior towards women” and the“very centralized exercise of power” were denounced by the inspectors, offers respite to the members of the executive committee and to Philippe Diallo, interim boss of the FFF. At least until the holding, on June 10, of the next federal assembly, supposed to choose the new president, who will be in charge until the end of the mandate of Mr. Le Graët, in December 2024.

The prospect of holding a general meeting to dismiss the executive committee, which could be convened at the request of a quarter of the 218 electors of the FFF, has not completely dissipated. But the resignation of Mr. Le Graët marks a break in this long politico-judicial soap opera started in September 2022 by the decision of Mr.me Oudéa-Castéra to initiate an audit of the federation.

Bloody succession war on the horizon

This infernal sequence will have caused the disintegration of the “Le Graët system” and the fall of its two main figures, despite the good performance of the Blues of Didier Deschamps, unfortunate finalists against Argentina, during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Laid off as a precautionary measure on January 11 by the executive committee, Florence Hardouin, general manager since 2013, will be dismissed for serious misconduct. She accuses her now ex-line manager of having her “sacrificed”at the beginning of January, and arises in whistleblower and victim of alleged acts of “sexual and moral harassment” by Mr. Le Graët.

Amid the ruins of weakened federal governance, whose “failures” were singled out by Igesr, the executive committee preferred to salute the “excellent results” of its resigning president and brandishing the flattering figures of a body endowed with high equity capital (56 million euros), a record budget (274 million euros) and very generous with the amateur world (104.2 million euros donated for the 2021-2022 season). The FFF government regrets that the general inspectorate “is based less on objective facts than on assessments which have sometimes led to disproportionate denigration”.

