Home Sports Noël Le Graët, pushed to leave the FFF, falls back on FIFA and launches a legal counter-offensive
Sports

Noël Le Graët, pushed to leave the FFF, falls back on FIFA and launches a legal counter-offensive

by admin
Noël Le Graët, pushed to leave the FFF, falls back on FIFA and launches a legal counter-offensive

Noël Le Graët will have stayed less than an hour at the meeting of the executive committee of the French Football Federation (FFF), Tuesday, February 28. Withdrawn from the affairs of the body since January 11, the president of the “3F”, 81, returned briefly, before the elected officials, to the undeniable sporting successes (eleven titles, including a World Cup won in 2018) and economic since his enthronement in 2011. Then, he announced, “without tremolos in the voice”his resignation, fifteen days after the delivery to the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, of a damning audit report from the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research (Igesr).

This abdication was inexorable, as the noose had tightened around the leader, targeted since January 16 by an investigation by the Paris prosecutor’s office for “moral and sexual harassment” following a report issued to justice by the Igesr.

The solitary departure of the Breton, whose “inappropriate behavior towards women” and the“very centralized exercise of power” were denounced by the inspectors, offers respite to the members of the executive committee and to Philippe Diallo, interim boss of the FFF. At least until the holding, on June 10, of the next federal assembly, supposed to choose the new president, who will be in charge until the end of the mandate of Mr. Le Graët, in December 2024.

Read also the interview with Noël Le Graët after his resignation: Article reserved for our subscribers “It’s a well-organized political-media cabal”

The prospect of holding a general meeting to dismiss the executive committee, which could be convened at the request of a quarter of the 218 electors of the FFF, has not completely dissipated. But the resignation of Mr. Le Graët marks a break in this long politico-judicial soap opera started in September 2022 by the decision of Mr.me Oudéa-Castéra to initiate an audit of the federation.

See also  Give the Ball to Bobby #19

Bloody succession war on the horizon

This infernal sequence will have caused the disintegration of the “Le Graët system” and the fall of its two main figures, despite the good performance of the Blues of Didier Deschamps, unfortunate finalists against Argentina, during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Laid off as a precautionary measure on January 11 by the executive committee, Florence Hardouin, general manager since 2013, will be dismissed for serious misconduct. She accuses her now ex-line manager of having her “sacrificed”at the beginning of January, and arises in whistleblower and victim of alleged acts of “sexual and moral harassment” by Mr. Le Graët.

Also read the story: Article reserved for our subscribers Noël Le Graët resigns from the presidency of the FFF after a chaotic end to his reign

Amid the ruins of weakened federal governance, whose “failures” were singled out by Igesr, the executive committee preferred to salute the “excellent results” of its resigning president and brandishing the flattering figures of a body endowed with high equity capital (56 million euros), a record budget (274 million euros) and very generous with the amateur world (104.2 million euros donated for the 2021-2022 season). The FFF government regrets that the general inspectorate “is based less on objective facts than on assessments which have sometimes led to disproportionate denigration”.

You have 58.84% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

You may also like

Sander drives best time in training in Aspen

Copa del Rey: Barcelona almost in the final,...

«I like to be self-sufficient»- breaking latest news

Russian Chess Federation leaves Europe to join Asia...

Cole: Curry is recovering very well, Klay is...

Everything to know about the 2023 NFL Scouting...

Satoranský and Veselý helped Barcelona win over Kaunas...

Real Madrid – FC Barcelona

ÖHB women lose test against Brazil

Xavi (Barça) after the victory in Madrid in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy