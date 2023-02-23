Naomi Bocchi current partner of Totti lets go of a long rant on Instagram after receiving the diagnosis of abdominal diastasis . In a post on social media, the woman recounted her experience with this often underestimated and neglected pathology. There are many women who suffer from it, especially after pregnancy (according to some estimates it affects about 30% of women after childbirth). Noemi said she intends to undergo surgery to better resolve the problem. The supportive comment from the former Giallorossi captain was not long in coming: “ And I will be close to you “. Here is the full text of Noemi Bocchi:

“There is a time for everything… one to speak and one to be silent. All my life I have chosen to remain silent to protect myself. Most of the time because I wasn’t heard by the people close to me and staying silent was easier. Many times because I’ve been told about roles that didn’t belong to me, but even “uncomfortable” roles are part of everyone’s life and are accepted for various reasons. For a long time I felt halfway: half here and half elsewhere. An elsewhere that I didn’t know and that scared me. Then came a semblance of well-being where I started to feel good, finally. As if by magic every bit scattered here and there of my life was returning to its place. I felt it in my bones, in my tears and in my smiles…I finally felt it. Am I referring to what happened in the last period? Maybe some words make you think so and maybe it’s partly true! Actually I’m referring to something that concerns only me and which, later, I discovered concerns many women. Thanks to their stories full of Courage I found the strength to tell you what is starting to invalidate my days. After the births I started to feel bad and everyone dismissed me with: You gave birth, it’s normal. 8 years after the second pregnancy I discovered that what I had has a name and contains all the symptoms I have: I suffer from abdominal diastasis. I discovered that I have it thanks to the Facebook groups in which there are women who give courage to other women with their testimony. This thing struck me a lot: Women who support themselves to overcome a malaise not understood by families or by society. An intervention that passes as aesthetic, but has very little aesthetic. Thanks to them I decided the path to take and with whom! Their stories made me aware and I decided to do my part by sharing my journey and also telling you about the feelings that the article on pregnancy aroused in me.. feelings that are generated in all women who have pathologies and they hear inappropriate questions. If women alone are pure strength, together they are hurricanes!“