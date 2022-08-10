Rome, 9 August 2022 – It is already Totti and Noemi . As if suddenly, with a swipe of the sponge, the name of Ilary next to that of Pupone, replaced by that of Noemi Bocchi. Google searches are not needed to confirm this, especially because after the most talked about, painful and surprising separation of this 2022, the one between Francesco and Ilary, in fact, now bursts another gossip bomb that is the one that Noemi, the new girlfriend of the former Roma captain, she would be pregnant.

This time it is not Dagospia who unleashes what is still in the field of gossip, let’s say the king of gossip, but the Corriere della Sera according to which “Noemi Bocchi is even pregnant … despite the photos on Who show a belly that cannot be flatter”.

We all remember the first photos of Francesco paparazzato in the magazine of Alfonso Signorini at his Noemi’s house: she who comes out of the house to accompany her daughter to sleep with a friend, wearing a denim skirt, Hermes slippers and a shirt woven on the waist that let a glimpse of the navel. Very flat stomach actually, but this could be just a detail, because Naomi could still be pregnant for a few months.

There are currently no confirmations. But what confirmations then? Totti, unlike Ilary, after the announcement of the separation has never posted anything on Instagram . The only photos we see are those of fans asking him for a selfie on the Sabaudia beach, where the eighth king of Rome is with his children after his ex-wife has given him free rein. Ilary, meanwhile, is in the mountains of Cortina, and unlike the Pupone, he gives us selfies and stories first from Tanzania, then from Sabaudia and now from high altitude.

On the other hand Noemi continues to hold a very low profile , with social profiles closed and never a photo published. What is known, however, is that the new flame of the Pupone has given up the traditional holidays in Sardinia to stay close to his Francesco, even in a secluded position. He took an apartment in a rented residence in Sabaudia, and every now and then he would peep out of one yacht moored offshore. These would be the agreements until the separation practices with Ilary are concluded.