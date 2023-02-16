I arrive in Noicattaro an hour before the start of the race. The atmosphere is strange, everything is very calm, as if a football match isn’t going to take place soon. What was once a very heartfelt challenge close to the then Serie C2, seems to have almost become just a distant memory, with a total disaffection for football on the part of the Nojana citizenship which will be reconfirmed once the game has begun.

Acknowledgment of ritual with the match referee and I am preparing to “feel” the turf, which is in fair condition and the parterre of the Rossoneri structure where, to tell the truth, there is very little of the Rossoneri left. In fact, the conditions of the plant are at the limit of practicability, with weeds here and there and rust taking over the metal parts.

The total calm of the environment is broken by an explosion about twenty minutes after the kick-off. Then another: the guests have arrived…

There are little more than fifty of them, all dressed in blue and with scarves around their necks. They enter the steps intended for them, introducing themselves before taking their places on the steps: now it’s Sunday!

They settle behind a banner and a piece that identifies the two groups and display a banner, a flag, various flags to color the sector as well as a “friendly” banner addressed to the all-time rivals of Manduria.

The temperature is rather mild compared to the past days of intense cold, even if an annoying wind still blows over the town of Bari.

Facilitated by the absence, as previously mentioned, of local organized groups, in the silence of the ordinary fans, the Grottagliese supporters are appreciated among repetitions of excellent workmanship, slaps and more or less prolonged choruses, accompanied by the presence of the inevitable drum.

On the field the match is tight, the leaders and unbeaten Grottaglie remains even with ten men after half an hour of play but the numerical inferiority is not felt, with the guests who first take the lead at the end of the first half and then double in the recovery.

The race of the blue-and-whites towards a return to categories more suited to the sporting crest therefore continues, amidst a “second youth” experienced by the organized supporters who show off top-level performances every Sunday and the team’s strength performances on the pitch, now in its 18th useful result consecutive.

I left the stadium happy to have had an experience of cheering from other categories, with the regret of not having been able to attend, however, a cheering match in the stands between opposing factions.

I obviously wish Grottaglie to return to the most important stages (understood as a championship of course) and to Noicattaro to rediscover that now lost passion for the football team of his city, because you know, as a famous saying goes: football without fans is Nothing.

Vincenzo Luca De Florio