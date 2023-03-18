The “Rizzo” in Noicattaro hosts the match between the Rossoneri hosts and Ideale Bari valid for group B of the First Category Pugliese championship. At first glance, the sensation is that of a plant abandoned to itself, a sad reminder of that past in which the local team, about twenty years ago, had played its matches in the Serie C championship there, seeing teams of great coat of arms or who even now compete in the top league, such as Salernitana. Fasti so distant in time that it almost takes on the contours of a dream that never really happened.

Two grandstands make up the structure, an open one where the visiting fans are positioned, and a covered one where a willing handful of very young boys gather in support of the home team. They are positioned in the centre, behind a long banner of the team, sharing the sector even with simple fans who are a little more detached and mostly interested in following the match. For personal data and numbers we are far from the historic highs already seen in this square, but if they can be continuous perhaps time will be a harbinger of growth for them too.

The ultras of the Ideal position themselves in the sector reserved for them, eventually gathering about fifty units around them. Attached to the balustrade the usual patch “We will never get past this stage”, once united, they unleash a series of chants and claps for the team and their colours. The support remains at good levels, also favored by the progress of the pitch. If you don’t save money with your voice, the help of torches and smoke bombs gives a considerable dose of color and gives a performance that, all round, can easily be defined as belonging to very different categories and at the final triple whistle, also supported by a nice win for three goals to one.

Very Chinni