Noise from MTB | How to recognize them and what to check

Sooner or later some noise from the MTB always pops out, It is inevitable. It doesn’t even count having an entry level or a mountain bike worth several thousand euros, because the use, the mud, the jolts, the bumps, the rain, the dust, the wear of the components and any other use appropriate to a bike off the road they will make a few noises: crunches, rubbing, clanging, squeaking, clicks and any other onomatopoeic sound are the faithful companions of every MTB that is really used to do what it is supposed to do, and if some may not cause concern, others instead require Of understand quickly enough where they come fromwhat are the causes and what to do to eliminate them by solving the problem.

Noise from the MTB: what to check

But when it comes to noise from the MTB it’s never easy know what to checkbecause they are often as annoying as they are imperceptible, because while pedaling it is not clear exactly where they come from, because while pedaling there are also ambient noises and because often dry, i.e. with the bike on the bike rack and without our weight, magically they disappear.Then a good starting point may be to begin understand if they come from the front or the rear. In fact, the noises of the MTB tend to be emphasized by the weight and the testing of the components, and for a matter of balancing the weights, the thing happens more behind when pedaling, in particular uphill, and more in front when going downhill. Not systematically, not exactly, but reasonably enough. So much so that, as soon as noises and creaks are heard, the first thing to do is a good cleaning (as explained here) to remove any doubts that they are dust, sand or dirt, and a general check (as explained here) to verify that all the tightening of all the components are in order (and to do this it is advisable to use a torque wrench, to avoid adding damage to damage).

If creaks and squeaks persist despite washing and check-ups, then this is the case for do a thorough examinationdividing precisely the front and rear.

Noise from the MTB from the rear

I MTB noises from the rear they can have many causes, sometimes even combined, and which mainly concern:

Saddle and seat post

Central movement

Possible rear shock absorber and relative joints of the frame

Freewheel and sprocket cassette

Rear hub

Crankset and front chainrings

Noises from the MTB: saddle and seatpost

Saddle and seat post take on mud and get dirty more than you think, and are obviously subjected to the weight of the cyclist’s body, with the added complication of the quick release clamp (or worse than the old style collar) that loosens with use. In addition to this we must consider that on the seat post that fits into the vertical tube grease or specific anti-rubbing material should be applied, and that perhaps the infiltration of water due to too aggressive washing (for example with a pressure pump) can ruin the materials. This is why the noises often come mainly from under the rider’s buttocks, and the first thing to do is to disassemble, clean, grease and reassemble the saddle and seat post, checking the correct height.

MTB noises: freewheel and cassette sprockets

Another frequent source of MTB noises is the freewheel and the sprocket cassette, and are felt above all when you push hard on the pedals, or uphill or with hard gears, applying a lot of torque to the rear hub. In this case the first thing to do is check the chain, checking the tension, cleaning and greasing, and then the sprockets and freewheel. The ideal thing would be to remove the sprocket, clean, degrease and grease again, but it is a precision job that requires attention and skill, and if you are not an expert or are afraid of causing damage, it is better to have a good cyclist do it (asking him also check for any breaks and cracks).

MTB noises: the rear hub

MTB noises coming from rear hub they often drive mad before they are spotted. The cause of squeaks that we tend to attribute to the freewheel and cassette is generally dirt, which wears out the bearings. The proof is very simple: if the noise persists even if you let the bike go without pedaling, then it’s the hub. What to do? Also for this noise from the MTB it would be necessary to disassemble, clean, check the bearings, grease them and close them again, but it is a job by expert hands and before doing it it may be worth checking that the external rings are correctly tightened (see check- up of the bicycle).

Mountain bike noises: the rear shock

In MTB Full there is also theshock absorber, and relative joints on the frame, causing annoying noises. The cause is very simple: water, mud and dust can damage or rust the joints, which will inevitably start to creak. A good cleaning of the MTB, carried out correctly, prevents but does not prevent these drawbacks, so sooner or later it will be necessary to disassemble the joints, clean them carefully, perhaps change bearings and bushings and then reassemble everything: another non-trivial mechanical work which is eventually better to have it done by a cycle repair shop.

Mountain bike noises: the bottom bracket

Il bottom bracket is the real pain point of any noise on a mountain bike: it is the mechanical component closest to the road and in addition to taking on water, mud and dirt, it is also often subjected to knocks and blows with stones and roots. The good news is that bottom bracket noises on your MTB are fairly easy to spot: if they’re as regular as pedaling, then it’s either the bottom bracket or something to do with the crankset and pedals. Disassembling, cleaning, checking, greasing and reassembling the bottom bracket, especially checking the bearings which must slide smoothly, is one of the most complex jobs that can be done on a bicycle and it certainly shouldn’t be improvised: either you take a manual for maintenance of the MTB, or it is better to take it to a bicycle repair shop.

MTB noise from the crankset

Paradoxically the noise from the MTB from the crankset it is the least serious and the least problematic: it usually depends on the loose screws, it is recognized as for the bottom bracket, and everything is solved by unscrewing, cleaning and screwing it back (which should be done in the preliminary check-up).

Noise from the MTB from the front end

If, on the other hand, the noises mostly occur when going downhill, when the load on the front axle is greater, then it is very likely that they come from some component of the front part of the bicycle. In this case there can be essentially two causes: dirt and deteriorationbut also knocks and bumps that can lead to breakage in the frame or fork with potentially serious consequences in the event of a fall.

In particular, the noises of the MTB from the front end can come from:

Headset

Stem

Front hub

MTB noise from the headset

The headset is always the first suspect of noises and creaks because several stresses are concentrated on it given by the roughness of the ground and the weight of the cyclist, and to have the counter-proof, it is enough to press hard with both hands on the front end, compressing the forks. Also in this case to solve the problem it is necessary to disassemble the headset, degrease it, check it, grease it and reassemble it again, with particular care and attention for the bearings (one badly positioned is enough to cause annoying creaks). And this too is a job that requires dexterity and experience, so the usual advice applies: don’t improvise and possibly rely on a mechanic.

MTB noise from stem

The handlebar stem is not a particularly complicated component, and if you hear noises from that area it is either dirty or loose: the second hypothesis is quite risky but with a regular check of the tightening of the screws, which should be done almost every time before leaving the house is easily prevented.

MTB noise from the front hub

For the front hub, exactly the same applies to the rear hub.

Noise from the MTB from the disc brakes

Finally there is a noise from the MTB which is easy enough to spot and it is the whistle coming from the disc brakes. If the MTB whistles, it’s necessarily the disc brakes, and it’s easy to tell if it’s coming from the front or the back. More difficult to understand the causes, and solve them.

Essentially disc brakes may be worn outor the pads could be contaminated or glazed. In the first case, simply the lining of the pads or the thickness of the rotor have become thinner, exactly as happens with cars, and must be replaced. In the other case the brake lining may be dirty (it is in any case a porous material and can absorb materials that make it dirty such as oozing oil or soaps or lubricants) or vitrified, a process that takes place by excessive heat due to too strong and too long braking: in both cases you could try to save the situation by cleaning the pads with sandpaper and a product disk brake cleaner specific, but the safest solution, to eliminate noise and have brakes that stop, is to replace the pads.

