A year ago Napoli won the first 8 games, now after only 270 ‘the leaders have already all lost points on the road. The last time in 2010-11, with Cesena and Inter in the lead with 7 points

A year ago, Napoli won the first eight games of the season. Only on the ninth day, stopped at 0-0 at the Olimpico by Roma, did he leave the first points on the road. This year, after only 270 ‘, there are no more teams with full points. It hadn’t happened for 12 years, 2010-11 championship. So after three games at the top there was a couple let’s say … unedited: Cesena and Inter.

But in the end… — Both arrived there by overcoming Chievo, which a week earlier had been at the top alone with 6 points. But the home knockout with Brescia of the Venetians allowed the Nerazzurri to overtake, victorious 2-1 in Palermo with a brace from Samuel Eto’o, while the Romagna players bent Lecce 1-0 thanks to Bogdani’s goal. How did it turn out? That the Scudetto was won by Milan (beaten 2-0 by Cesena on the second day, goals by Bogdani and Giaccherini himself) with a 6-point advantage over Inter. And the Cesena? Sampdoria was saved, finishing 15th with 43 points, 7 more than the third last, relegated together with Brescia and Bari. Chievo finished 11th with 46 points.

the other years — In 2011-12 it was still Napoli, like a year ago, the last to stop, but after only 4 days, beaten 1-0 at Chievo with a goal from Moscardelli in the 72nd minute. The following season it was Juve’s turn to stop on the fifth day, a 0-0 in Florence, just like the Azzurri on the third day of the current championship. In 2013-14 Roma won the first 10 games. It was Torino who stopped the streak with a draw, thanks to the goal from Cerci who replied to Strootman (the Scudetto was then won by Juve with 10 points over the Giallorossi, seconds). A year later they reached the seventh, when Sassuolo stopped Juventus, until then with full points at 1-1. Let’s move on to 2015-16 when Inter made a full booty in the first 5 days, before taking a sensational 4-1 home from Viola. See also Milan, how many lives do you have? All the goals you don't expect

genoa and juve — The streak of consecutive successes did not last long in 2016-17, one day longer than this year. After three rounds at the top there were Genoa and Juve, both beaten in the fourth, the bianconeri 2-1 at Inter, the Grifone 2-0 in Sassuolo. Forward to 2017-18, with Napoli winning the first 8 games, stopping at the ninth, zero to zero inside with Inter. In 2018-19, Juve, on the other hand, replicated what the Azzurri did, also fencing in the ninth, with the header of Genoa’s Daniel Bessa who equalized Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal. The 2019-20 is up to Inter to make a full booty in the first six days, beaten and overtaken by Juve in the seventh with Higuain’s goal in the 80th minute that makes the Nerazzurri San Siro cry. Finally, 2020-21, with Milan flying off with 12 points in the first 4 games, before the daring 3-3 inside with Roma with the goal of the definitive equalizer by Kumbulla in the 84th minute.

