Original title: Nongshim Cup Gu Zihao fought back and killed Bian Xiangyi on the 24th Shin Zhenzhen will attack

On February 23, the 13th round of the 24th Nongshim Shinramen Cup World Go Team Tournament ended online. As a result, the Chinese team leader Gu Zihao defeated the South Korean team’s deputy Byun Sang-il in the middle game and won the second consecutive victory. The main general Shen Zhenzhen will take the stage to attack. Yike Weiqi wonderful live commentary.

Gu Zihao wins Bian Xiangyi(Explanation of poisonous milk mushroom)

In the first stage of the competition, Chinese team forward Fan Tingyu lost to Jiang Dongrun after winning three consecutive victories. In the second stage, South Korea’s second player Jiang Dongyun sang all the way to win four consecutive victories and was terminated by Lianxiao. In the 9th game, Japanese team leader Yuta Iyama defeated Lianxiao, avoiding the embarrassing situation that the Japanese team missed the third stage.

Starting from February 20th, the third stage of the 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World Go Team Tournament rekindled the battle. South Korea’s three generals Park Ting-hwan defeated Iyama Yuta, and the Japanese team was eliminated first. Afterwards, Ke Jie, the vice-president of the Chinese team, came on the stage but did not put pressure on Park Ting-hwan.

The previous record between the two was Gu Zihao 0:3 Bian Xiangyi. After guessing in this game, Bian Xiangyi played black first, and the opening was still a familiar AI formula. It is obviously difficult to play the chess with an extra piece on the right, and the situation is not optimistic.

Bian Xiangyi, who had the advantage, did not play steadily. Instead, he held on to the two pieces of white chess, and then his murderous intentions gradually became uncontrollable. During the process of slaying the dragon, black chess made frequent mistakes. Successfully killed. Although Bian Xiangyi tried his best to disrupt the game in the second half of the game, Gu Zihao did not give his opponent any chance. In the end, he won the middle game and won two consecutive victories, leaving the suspense in the final game.

The 14th round of the 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World Go Team Tournament will continue at 13:00 on the 24th. The confrontation between the main players of China and South Korea, who will win the championship of this competition, please pay attention to the news brought to you by Yike Go Follow-up report.

The entry list for this year's Nongshim Cup is as follows: Chinese team: Gu Zihao (2 wins), Ke Jie (1 loss), Lian Xiao (1 win, 1 loss), Tuo Jiaxi (1 loss), Fan Tingyu (3 wins and 1 loss) Korean team: Shin Jinjo, Byun Sang-il (1 loss), Park Jung-hwan (2 wins, 1 loss), Kang Dong-yoon (4 wins, 1 loss), Shin Min-jung (1 loss) Japanese team: Yuta Iyama (1 win, 1 loss), Yu Zhengqi (1 loss), Shibano Toramaru (1 loss), Xu Jiayuan (1 loss), Iliki Liao (1 loss) The 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World Go Team Tournament is hosted by Korea Chess Academy and sponsored by Korea Nongshim Group. The prize money for the champion team is 500 million won (approximately RMB 2.5 million), 10 million won for three consecutive victories, and 10 million won for each additional game after that. The game time is 1 hour for each side, with a countdown of 1 minute each time. See also The best lineup of the Chinese Super League: Yang Liyu, Ren Hang, Guoan Taishan, two players each – yqqlm previousResults of Nongshim Cup Three Kingdoms Tournament: (14 times in South Korea, 8 times in China, 1 time in Japan) The annual cup champion runner-up third runner-up winning streak 1999-2000 1 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 4 wins and 5 losses Chang Hao 3 consecutive victories 2000-2001 2 South Korea 7 wins and 4 losses Japan 4 wins and 5 losses China 3 wins and 5 losses Cui Zhehan 3 consecutive victories 2001-2002 3 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China has 7 wins and 5 losses Japan has 1 win and 5 losses Luo Xihe has won 3 consecutive victories 2002-2003 4 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China 6 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Hu Yaoyu 5 consecutive victories Park Yongxun 4 consecutive victories 2003-2004 5 South Korea 5 wins and 4 losses Japan 6 wins and 5 losses China 3 wins and 5 losses Kobayashi Koichi Yuan Shengqin 3 consecutive victories 2004-2005 6 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 4 wins and 5 losses Lee Chang-ho 5 consecutive victories 2005-2006 7 Japan 6 wins and 4 losses South Korea 5 wins and 5 losses China 3 wins and 5 losses Yitian Kiki Zhao Hancheng 3 consecutive victories 2006-2007 8 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China 6 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Peng Quan 5 consecutive victories Park Yongxun 4 consecutive victories 2007-2008 9 China 7 wins and 3 losses South Korea 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Chang Hao 4 consecutive victories Mu Zhenshuo Wang Xi 3 consecutive victories 2008-2009 10 South Korea 7 wins and 3 losses China has 5 wins and 5 losses Japan has 1 win and 5 losses South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China 6 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Sheikh 5 consecutive victories Kim Ji Suk Lee Chang Ho 3 consecutive victories 2010-2011 12 South Korea 7 wins and 3 losses China 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Sheikh Cui Zhehan 4 consecutive victories 2011-2012 13 China 8 wins and 4 losses South Korea 6 wins and 5 losses Japan 0 wins and 5 losses Tan Xiao Jin Zhixi 4 consecutive victories Sheikh 3 consecutive victories 2012-2013 14 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China has 7 wins and 5 losses Japan has 1 win and 5 losses China 8 wins and 4 losses South Korea 5 wins 5 losses Japan 1 wins 5 losses Fan Tingyu Chen Yaoye 3 consecutive victories 2014-2015 16 China 6 wins and 3 losses South Korea 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 3 wins and 5 losses Wang Xi 4 consecutive victories 2015-2016 17 China 5 wins and 4 losses South Korea 5 wins and 5 losses Japan 4 wins and 5 losses Li Shishi Guli Li Liao 3 consecutive victories 2016-2017 18 China 8 wins and 1 loss South Korea 2 wins and 5 losses Japan 1 win and 5 losses Fan Tingyu 7 consecutive victories 2017-2018 19 South Korea 8 wins and 3 losses China has 5 wins and 5 losses, Japan has 0 wins and 5 losses, Shen Minzhen has 6 consecutive victories, and Dang Yifei has 5 consecutive victories. China 8 wins and 1 loss South Korea 2 wins and 5 losses Japan 1 win and 5 losses Fan Tingyu 7 consecutive victories 2019-2020 21 China 8 wins and 4 losses South Korea 5 wins and 5 losses Japan 1 win and 5 losses Yang Dingxin 7 consecutive victories Park Tinghuan 4 consecutive victories 2020-2021 22 South Korea 7 wins and 3 losses China 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Gu Zihao 3 consecutive victories Shen Zhenzhen 5 consecutive victories 2021-2022 23 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses Japan has 5 wins and 5 losses, China has 3 wins and 5 losses

