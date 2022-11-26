Original title: Nongshim Cup reappears draw Jiang Dongyun and Jiaxi tomorrow rematch

On November 26th, Beijing time, the 6th game of the 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup, the strongest game of the world Go team, ended online. After the official discussion between China and South Korea, it was finally judged as a draw. The two will have a rematch at 13:00 on the 27th. Yikeweiqi brings wonderful live commentary.

Jiang Dongyun and chess player Jiaxi(Explanation of tomato fish)

In the first stage of the competition, Chinese team forward Fan Tingyu lost to Jiang Dongrun after winning three consecutive victories. Yesterday ushered in the 5th game of the second stage. In the end, South Korea’s second player Jiang Dongyun easily defeated Japan’s third player Shibano Toramaru and won two consecutive personal victories.

In the 6th game today, the second player of the Chinese team, Tuo Jiaxi, challenged the second player of the Korean team, Jiang Dongyun. After guessing that Jiaxi took the black first, the two sides started the game with two points three three, and then the two fought on the left. The back player was judged badly by the AI, and White took the lead on the right to seize the big field.

Then Tuo Jiaxi resolutely charged at the lower right corner. During the battle, the two pieces in the center of the white chess piece were separated. There was a mistake in the chess, and the black chess succeeded. White turned to grab the bottom of the black chess, and finally the two sides formed a fake cycle of four kalpas. After official discussions between China and South Korea, the final judgment was a draw.

The rematch of the 6th round of the 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World Go Team Strongest Game will continue at 13:00 on the 27th. Please pay attention to the follow-up reports brought by Yike Weiqi.

The entry list for this year’s Nongshim Cup is as follows: Chinese team: Ke Jie, Gu Zihao, Lian Xiao, Tuo Jiaxi, Fan Tingyu (3 wins and 1 loss) Korean team: Shin Jinjo, Park Junghwan, Byun Sangil, Kang Dongyun (2 wins), Shin Minjung (1 loss) Japanese team: Yuta Iyama, Yu Zhengqi, Shibano Toramaru (1 loss), Xu Jiayuan (1 loss), Iliki Liao (1 loss) The 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World Go Team Tournament is hosted by Korea Chess Academy and sponsored by Korea Nongshim Group. The prize money for the champion team is 500 million won (approximately RMB 2.5 million), 10 million won for three consecutive victories, and 10 million won for each additional game after that. The game time is 1 hour for each side, with a countdown of 1 minute each time. previousResults of Nongshim Cup Three Kingdoms Tournament: (14 times in South Korea, 8 times in China, 1 time in Japan) The annual cup champion runner-up third runner-up winning streak 1999-2000 1 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 4 wins and 5 losses Chang Hao 3 consecutive victories 2000-2001 2 South Korea 7 wins and 4 losses Japan 4 wins and 5 losses China 3 wins and 5 losses Cui Zhehan 3 consecutive victories 2001-2002 3 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China has 7 wins and 5 losses Japan has 1 win and 5 losses Luo Xihe has won 3 consecutive victories 2002-2003 4 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China 6 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Hu Yaoyu 5 consecutive victories Park Yongxun 4 consecutive victories 2003-2004 5 South Korea 5 wins and 4 losses Japan 6 wins and 5 losses China 3 wins and 5 losses Kobayashi Koichi Yuan Shengqin 3 consecutive victories 2004-2005 6 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 4 wins and 5 losses Lee Chang-ho 5 consecutive victories 2005-2006 7 Japan 6 wins and 4 losses South Korea 5 wins and 5 losses China 3 wins and 5 losses Yitian Kiki Zhao Hancheng 3 consecutive victories 2006-2007 8 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China 6 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Peng Quan 5 consecutive victories Park Yongxun 4 consecutive victories 2007-2008 9 China 7 wins and 3 losses South Korea 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Chang Hao 4 consecutive victories Mu Zhenshuo Wang Xi 3 consecutive victories 2008-2009 10 South Korea 7 wins and 3 losses China has 5 wins and 5 losses Japan has 1 win and 5 losses South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China 6 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Sheikh 5 consecutive victories Kim Ji Suk Lee Chang Ho 3 consecutive victories 2010-2011 12 South Korea 7 wins and 3 losses China 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Sheikh Cui Zhehan 4 consecutive victories 2011-2012 13 China 8 wins and 4 losses South Korea 6 wins and 5 losses Japan 0 wins and 5 losses Tan Xiao Jin Zhixi 4 consecutive victories Sheikh 3 consecutive victories 2012-2013 14 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses China has 7 wins and 5 losses Japan has 1 win and 5 losses China 8 wins and 4 losses South Korea 5 wins 5 losses Japan 1 wins 5 losses Fan Tingyu Chen Yaoye 3 consecutive victories 2014-2015 16 China 6 wins and 3 losses South Korea 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 3 wins and 5 losses Wang Xi 4 consecutive victories 2015-2016 17 China 5 wins and 4 losses South Korea 5 wins and 5 losses Japan 4 wins and 5 losses Li Shishi Guli Li Liao 3 consecutive victories 2016-2017 18 China 8 wins and 1 loss South Korea 2 wins and 5 losses Japan 1 win and 5 losses Fan Tingyu 7 consecutive victories 2017-2018 19 South Korea 8 wins and 3 losses China has 5 wins and 5 losses, Japan has 0 wins and 5 losses, Shen Minzhen has 6 consecutive victories, and Dang Yifei has 5 consecutive victories. China 8 wins and 1 loss South Korea 2 wins and 5 losses Japan 1 win and 5 losses Fan Tingyu 7 consecutive victories 2019-2020 21 China 8 wins and 4 losses South Korea 5 wins and 5 losses Japan 1 win and 5 losses Yang Dingxin 7 consecutive victories Park Tinghuan 4 consecutive victories 2020-2021 22 South Korea 7 wins and 3 losses China 4 wins and 5 losses Japan 2 wins and 5 losses Gu Zihao 3 consecutive victories Shen Zhenzhen 5 consecutive victories 2021-2022 23 South Korea 6 wins and 4 losses Japan has 5 wins and 5 losses, China has 3 wins and 5 lossesReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: