



Shin Jin-jo wins the Nongshim Cup for the third consecutive time for the South Korean team

February 24, the 24thNongshim Shin Ramen CupThe 14th game of the World Go Team Championship was held onlinethe South Korean team leader Shin Jinjo defeated the Chinese team leader Gu Zihao Jiudan at the main game, won the Nongshim Cup for the South Korean team for three consecutive times, and won a bonus of 500 million won (about 2.65 million yuan).The Chinese team won the runner-up and the Japanese team won the third place.





Chinese team leader Gu Zihao ninth dan

The historical record of the official game is evenly divided between the two 4 to 4. Gu Zihao, who is in charge of black in this game, adopted a familiar layout in the preface, with rare shapes on the upper and lower left, but Shen Zhenzhen did not suffer.





South Korean team leader Shin Jin-joo 9th dan

After entering the middle game, it was too much for Gu Zihao to hit the left side, a bit like yesterday’s hit against Bian Xiangyi on the right, but Shen Zhenzhen is not Bian Xiangyi. In the process of offense and defense, Gu Zihao’s black 71 was a serious problem move, which caused the black chess on the left to be inactive, and the situation fell into a passive position.





71 should A live chess

Afterwards, black made another problematic move in the left side of the attack and defense. As a result, although the left side barely made a living, it suffered too many peripheral losses and had no chance of winning.At 200 hands, Koo Zihao conceded defeat, and Shin Jinzheng won the championship for the Korean team.





Gu Zihao in the game

After the game, the winning streak award ceremony was held in the game room of the Chinese Chess Academy. An Mingzhi, chairman of Nongshim China Company, awarded the winning streak award to the Chinese team Fan Tingyu Jiuduan who won three consecutive victories. (Qujiang)





Fan Tingyu wins streak award

Results of the 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup:

In the fourteenth round, Shen Zhenzhen (Korean) defeated Gu Zihao (middle)

In the thirteenth round, Gu Zihao (middle) defeated Bian Xiangyi (Korean)

In the twelfth round, Gu Zihao (middle) beat Pu Tinghuan (Korean)

Park Tinghuan (Korean) wins Ke Jie (middle) in the eleventh round

Tenth inning Park Ting-hwan (Korea) Katsuiyama Yuta (Japan)

In the ninth inning, Iyama Yuta (Japanese) wins Lianxiao (middle)

Laughing in the eighth game (middle) beat Jiang Dongyun (Korean)

In the seventh round, Jiang Dongyun (Korea) beat Yu Zhengqi (Japan)

Jiang Dongyun (Korea) wins Tuo Jiaxi (middle) in the rematch of the sixth game

In the sixth round, Jiang Dongyun (Korea) had no win and Tuo Jiaxi (middle)

In the fifth round, Jiang Dongjun (Korea) won Shibano Humaru (Japan)

In the fourth round, Jiang Dongrun (Korea) defeated Fan Tingyu (middle)

In the third round, Fan Tingyu (middle) beat Xu Jiayuan (day)

In the second game, Fan Tingyu (middle) wins Shen Minjun (Korean)

In the first game, Fan Tingyu (middle) wins Liliao (Japan)





