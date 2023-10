They can hardly bring everything to just one moment after a smooth defeat. However, the truth is that the exclusion of Mojmír Chytil was absolutely essential. Instead of his goal being counted and the scoreboard lighting up at 1:1, the Czech forward picked up a second yellow card and was sent off. The footballers thus lost 0:3 in Albania and complicate their path to EURO 2024 in Germany. “Senseless exclusion,” wonders defender David Jurásek.

Share this: Facebook

X