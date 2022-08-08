Thursday 11 August will be released in Italian cinemas ‘Nope’ , the third film by director and screenwriter Jordan Peele after the successes of ‘Escape – Get Out’ (2017) and ‘Noi’ (2019). It is a science fiction horror that has been reviewed more than positively by international critics and which confirms Peele’s status in Hollywood.

Nope, all about the film

The plot is set in a valley in the Californian hinterland, a sparsely inhabited place, with scattered farms and a small town. Here live the Haywoods, brother and sister who train horses in order to employ them in the Hollywood film industry. Their daily life is shaken by increasingly strange and disturbing events, which suggest an extraterrestrial and hostile presence . It will be necessary to clarify and then act accordingly.

‘Nope’ fits fully into the parable of Jordan Peele who has shown a rather happy hand thanks to his two previous films and has been noted for his ability to use genre cinema, and horror in particular, as a medium for an ambitious discourse around the plight of African Americans in the United States contemporaries.

In view of his third work, and also being able to count on the authority he enjoys, he has collected a very interesting cast : Daniel Kaluuya (seen in ‘Get Out’, ‘Black Panther’ and Oscar-winning ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’), Keke Palmer (‘The Girls of Wall Street’), Steven Yeun (‘ Minari ‘), Brandon Perea (‘ The OA ‘) and Michael Wincott (‘ Talk Radio ‘).

The reviews, what the critics think

The average rating on Metacritic is 77/100: a figure obtained despite some rather severe reviews, which were few and focused mainly on a screenplay judged unable to manage numerous issues put in place from a narrative and thematic point of view.

In general, however, the response of the critics was of the opposite sign. They received praise for directing, main cast and Jordan Peele’s desire combine popular entertainment with refined theoretical reflection . An amalgam, the latter, typical of the best American cinema: it is no coincidence that the name of Steven Spielberg has often been spent as Peele’s aspirational model.

