Status: 09.03.2023 7:25 p.m

The German combined athletes had a mixed start to the competition at the World Cup in Oslo. After the jump, the gaps to the leaders are large.

The former specialist jumper Svenja Würth came sixth with a jump of 93 meters and is thus the best German, just ahead of Jenny Nowak, who was seventh with 93.5 m. The two start the cross-country ski trail on Friday, 1:29 minutes behind the leader. Her name is Gyda Westvold Hansen again.

The Norwegian leads 1:01 minutes ahead of Anju Nakamura of Japan. Third and fourth places went to Annika Sieff (Italy) and Haruka Kasai (Japan). The strong runner Ida Marie Hagen was happy about a very good fifth place.

Armbruster already far behind

For the DSV, the jump didn’t go so well. Nowak should have the best chance of making it into the top 5. With Magdalena Burger, Maria Gerboth and Nathalie Armbruster, who was in such good form recently, three athletes were able to position themselves between ranks 13 and 15. For Armbruster, who will start cross-country skiing 2:04 minutes behind, this is a rather disappointing starting position. Cindy Haasch will be 20th on the cross-country ski run.