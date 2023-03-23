Status: 03/22/2023 3:13 p.m

For Julian Schmid, the last World Cup weekend is still about the overall World Cup, for the German team it’s about the national ranking in Nordic combined.

Before the last World Cup weekend of winter, Austrian Johannes Lamparter leads the overall ranking with 1,325 points ahead of Julian Schmid (1,179). “ Of course I hope that I can show a really good performance again and that I can say goodbye to this season with really good results “, Schmid hopes. 200 points are still up for grabs in the last two individual competitions and the 23-year-old from Oberstdorfer also has a chance of overall victory.

Result: State of the nation ranking

Result: Overall World Cup standings

Finals in nations ranking and overall World Cup

In any case, the outgoing national coach Herrmann Weinbuch has a good feeling about the final decisions under his direction: “I n the national rankings we are ahead and we have to defend that. We want to win the Nations Cup and Julian’s also at stake is the second place overall in the World Cup, which he fought for in Oslo. Of course he also wants to defend it – that would be a great success for the young man! ”

Weinbuch also attaches particular importance to the team event: “ We haven’t had the team sprint this year – it will probably be the new team format for the Olympics – so it has a special touch .”

Frenzel on farewell performance

These are also the last competitions for Erik Frenzel, who says goodbye to competitive sports. “ I’m comfortable with the decision “, says Frenzel before his last World Cup weekend.

However, the 34-year-old wants to stay true to Nordic combined and can imagine a job as a trainer and eventually also as a national trainer. “D Nordic combined is the sport I love and in which I have gained a lot of experience. It would be nice to pass things on “, says Frenzel.

The squad for Lahti:

Manuel Faißt (SV Baiersbronn), Eric Frenzel (SSV Geyer), Vinzenz Geiger (SC Oberstdorf), Jakob Lange (WSV Kiefersfelden), Johannes Rydzek (SC Oberstdorf), Julian Schmid (SC Oberstdorf) and Terence Weber (SSV Geyer).