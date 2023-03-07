Norway, Germany and Austria have dominated the list of winners in Nordic combined for decades. Apart from France, Japan, Italy and a few other nations, the world-class sport is virtually non-existent. Even in winter sports superpowers like Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, it remains limited to a few competitive athletes. In the women’s combination that will be included in the World Cup program in 2021, things look even less differentiated.

The FIS must and wants to take countermeasures. “We have a very, very exciting format and concept for the combination anyway. I don’t think you need to change the sport completely, a combination is a combination, but of course we have ideas,” said FIS race director Lasse Ottesen at the World Championships in Planica.

New formats planned

Among other things, new competition formats are under discussion. “We tested a super sprint in the Continental Cup, where you only run 800 meters with heats (several runs in different rounds, NB) and the jumping round takes place afterwards. We will analyze and discuss that. A single-mixed team would certainly be a suggestion that can also be tested in the summer. With regard to the formats, we are in a good process,” says Ottesen.

IMAGO/NTB/Terje Pedersen



The ex-ski jumper also hopes for more World Cup locations for women. “It looks okay. The process goes step by step. Hopefully I can find two more places so that we have an even better calendar than this winter.” Stations in Japan and the USA are conceivable for the 2024/25 season.

Other nations desired

In order to bring more nations to a higher level, there should be cooperation. “We had a good session with the top five nations in Seefeld. We started a good process there. But countries like Poland, Latvia and Kazakhstan must and want to accept the help.” The ÖSV is supposed to give the Poles a helping hand, while Norway is cooperating with the associations from Kazakhstan and Latvia. “I think the first steps have been taken, we have to have a good dialogue with everyone,” said Ottesen.

The 48-year-old, who has been the FIS race director since 2012, is hoping for a higher number of national participants in the medium term. At the World Championships in Planica there were eleven women, in the mixed team competition with two female participants per country only eight. For men 15 or eleven. “Of course we hope that we will get three, four, five more nations in the next few years. I think the base is there, we just have to keep working with the other nations like Switzerland and Slovakia.”

After an all-Norwegian podium in 2021, three different nations finished in the top three at the World Championships in Planica. But Ottesen still sees room for improvement. “Of course it could be better. Hopefully more nations come along that you have a fight of five, six, seven.”

IMAGO/Action Plus/Pierre Teyssot/Pierre Teyssot



Fight for survival in your own association

There was no opportunity at the World Cup to talk to IOC representatives about the future of the Olympics, which is probably vital for the station wagon’s survival. “Until now there have been no IOC people. But we are in constant discussions in this direction.” Ottesen also has hopes for a meeting of athlete representatives next Friday (March 10) in Oslo with IOC sports director Kit McConnell.

Within the FIS, Ottesen has to get along with the alpine-loving President Johan Eliasch. “I met him here and had a good conversation. Of course, I hope that he will also support the station wagon and the Nordic disciplines in the future – that’s clear, we need that,” said the long-time race director when asked by APA. Above all, he and his people are required. “We have to build the plan, but we have full support in the FIS Council and I also believe that the President is behind it.”