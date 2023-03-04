For Lamparter it was the third bronze medal at the World Championships in Slovenia after third places in the team event with men on the large hill and the mixed event on the normal hill. “It was so tough today. I wanted to push from the start. But nobody helped me, I’m completely exhausted now,” said the Tyrolean in an ORF interview. Gold was out of reach given a fantastic jump by Riiber, who went into the track 1:26 minutes ahead of the fifth-placed Austrian after the jump.

In the fight for a medal, Lamparter caught up with Riiber’s chasing duo, Ryota Yamamoto of Japan and Kristjan Ilves of Estonia, together with Oftebro, sixth at half-time, and Julian Schmid of Germany after six kilometers. However, the Tyrolean had to do a lot of leadership work and invest energy, which he lacked in the sprint for second place. Nevertheless, he was “mega happy and really proud of the bronze medal,” said the 21-year-old, who was 3.3 seconds behind Oftebro.

AP/Darko Bandic



Riiber chooses record world champion

Riiber drove a lonely race, becoming the second athlete after the German Johannes Rydzek to win four world championship titles in Lahti, Finland in 2017. With a total of eight titles, the Norwegian is also the record world champion in combined. “What he does. He has partially extended the lead,” said Lamparter. “If he hits the take-off, then he’s also in the top ten in the special jumpers. It’s remarkable what he’s doing. Personality mega, athlete mega, performance top – you can only take your hat off to him.”

Rettenegger, who started eighth on the trail, was very happy with himself despite missing out on a medal. “I felt pretty good. I’m really proud that I was able to close the gap. In the last lap I was able to hold up well, but the last few meters were just stumbling,” said the 22-year-old from Salzburg in an ORF interview. “To be so perfectly prepared for the highlight of the season! I knew it would be a difficult race. I felt pretty good, then I had to do the hole all by myself. Closing 20 seconds is incredibly tough.”