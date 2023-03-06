“We didn’t cope 100 percent with the conditions, with the ski jump facility itself,” said the sporting director of the ÖSV when asked by the APA. “It’s a stale aftertaste that we didn’t manage to be there on the spot. We have to make sure that we improve that for the future.” Of course, according to the 45-year-old, everything could have gone differently if Kraft hadn’t dropped from first half-time to fourth place in the first competition. “Maybe then the team could have jumped up free.”

But the jumpers were also responsible for the fact that red-white-red did not win gold in these title fights. “You can’t just pick it up. This time we didn’t quite get to the point, last year at the Olympics we were a bit lucky and were there on day X,” Stecher summed up. In the World Cup, the team shows its compactness, but that wasn’t quite the case at the big event this time. “We missed the icing on the cake for the two weeks, the over form.”

Nordic World Ski Championships: Bronze for ÖSV-Adler On Saturday, the team competition of the ski jumpers took place at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica. Stefan Kraft, Daniel Tschofenig, Michael Hayböck and Jan Hörl gave Austria the seventh medal at the World Championships in Planica in the last ski jumping competition. They celebrated bronze and were only beaten by Slovenia and Norway.

World Cup as a chance for revenge

Of course, there are still a few chances to prove yourself in the World Cup this winter. Next week there is a doubles competition in Oslo, followed by two more large hill competitions in Lillehammer in the Raw Air, and there is also another competition on the program in Lahti. “I’ve celebrated two World Cup victories there and therefore always go there with suckers,” said Michael Hayböck with anticipation. “And then my favorite hill for the Grande Finale,” he alluded to at the end of the ski flying season in Planica. There are still flights in Vikersund.

more on the subject Austria jumps to bronze as a team

In the two weeks of the World Championships, Hayboeck in particular was shown how closely related success and failure can be in this sport. On the large hill, the 32-year-old (since Sunday) was confronted with symmetry problems for a long time, but they suddenly disappeared in the team competition and he was up there at the front. “There are so many nuances – two millimeters in the binding and an extra alzerl in the crouch, then it starts working again. Before that you think you’re doing nothing wrong, but you don’t get going. That’s ski jumping.”

Only two ÖSV victories in the World Cup winter

For Kraft, it’s still about the top three in the World Cup, as he is currently fourth, only 18 points behind the Slovenian team world champion Anze Lanisek. However, the leaders Halvor Egner Granerud and Dawid Kubacki are probably too far away, the Norwegian and the Pole will decide the overall World Cup among themselves. The number of wins this season is expandable for the Austrians, the only two individual successes in 2022/23 can be attributed to Kraft. So it’s no coincidence that it didn’t work out with gold in Planica.