The overall second World Cup decision from the big Bakken ended without an ÖSV medal, but Pinkelnig left with two silver medals. “I want to go home to my people, to my heart people. I really, really need people who are close to my heart,” said Pinkelnig.

“There are just some things in the job profile that are very difficult for me. Now they’ve crushed me a bit, and that’s why I have to go – so I can breathe a little again,” said the woman from Vorarlberg in her last interview before leaving. At noon she sat in the hotel room and cried. “Things just have to come together well in the background, that just wasn’t the case,” she said.

Loutitt surprises on the large hill Austria went empty-handed at the World Championships in Planica at the end of the women’s ski jumping competitions. After the silver medal on the normal hill and with the team, Eva Pinkelnig had to settle for sixth place on Wednesday as the best ÖSV ski jumper on the large hill. Surprisingly, Canadian Alexandria Loutitt won gold ahead of Norwegian titleholder Maren Lundby. Bronze went to the German Katharina Althaus.

High expectations

There were already high expectations of Pinkelnig throughout the entire season, which began at the beginning of November, since the overall World Cup title defender Sara Marita Kramer never really got going and Austria’s record winner Daniela Iraschko-Stolz missed the season. With six victories and 17 podium places in the World Cup and the clear overall World Cup lead, Pinkelnig achieved more than was expected. Now they hoped for gold from her, after neither the alpine nor the Nordic world championships had been successful for ÖSV athletes.

The pressure on his team and Pinkelnig in particular did not go unnoticed by ÖSV head coach Harald Rodlauer. “The expectations were very high. You come as a World Cup leader, you’re at the top of the Nations Cup – everyone expects the medals. But it could also go in the other direction.” In any case, the coach credited Pinkelnig with her World Cup performances and drew a positive balance for her: “Eva had her nerves under control, she went home with two medals.”

GEPA/Gintare Karpavici



Kramer has nothing to blame himself for

Kramer was far from that, she was only in action in the two individual competitions. With twelfth place on the large hill, the hoped-for liberation was not achieved. “I’ve slipped back into comfort a little bit,” the Salzburg native hinted that crouch adaptations worked out in training are not that easy to implement in the stress of competition. “There were good things, I gave everything. Of course I’m not completely satisfied, but it was definitely a step – and good things about it. I can’t blame myself.”

Respect to Loutitt and Lundby

The 21-year-old admitted her hopes of a World Cup breakthrough were more of a dream than reality. “But I’m not far away. Now it’s time to do it with full confidence.” Kramer paid tribute to the new, 19-year-old Canadian world champion Alexandria Loutitt, but also to second-placed Maren Lundby. She had paused for a year and a half because of weight problems. Kramer: “She didn’t have it that easy and fought back really strong. Getting a medal right at the World Championships is impressive.”

With the exception of Kramer, all ÖSV jumpers take home a medal thanks to team silver. While Jacqueline Seifriedsberger was only used in the team, Chiara Kreuzer was always there. “I’m a bit disappointed with my individual performances,” said the Salzburger, 14th on the normal hill and ninth on the large hill. The 18-year-old Julia Mühlbacher was very satisfied: “The silver one gets the top shelf in my medal cabinet.” And the summary of Mario Stecher, sports director in the ÖSV, was “certainly positive” with two medals.