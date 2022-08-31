The vice-president, who resigned for the Federciclismo-commissions affair, suffered heavy words from Councilor Crisafulli. The two-time world champion: “The Federation must explain”

The Federciclismo remains in the storm for the 106,000 euros of commissions that had to be paid to an Irish company for mediation in the search for some sponsors, but in the meantime another front is also open: that of the insults suffered by the resigning vice president Norma Gimondi, which led the lawyer from Bergamo to leave the federal council in tears last Saturday. The main news are two: Gimondi is considering taking legal action for what happened, in this sense she is expecting to confront (probably at the beginning of next week) with a criminal colleague. And next week a meeting between the daughter of the great Felice, who is a member of the Coni Council, and the president of the Italian National Olympic Committee Giovanni Malagò is also on the agenda to take stock of what happened: in the meantime it is very likely that she will not make further statements to the press.

voltage — In an interview with the Gazzetta on Monday, Gimondi said, among other things: “On June 18, I abstained from approving the final balance sheet and was verbally attacked by the same director with whom I had a quarrel on Saturday”. Gradually the outlines of the whole are enriched with details: the director in question is Gianantonio Crisafulli, also from Bergamo. And the terms used – according to some sources – were “ignorant, incorrect” and – in June – “in bad faith”. Hence the sense of verbal aggression – also for the tone, the high voice – and the feeling of mortification felt by Gimondi, wounded (also) as a woman by those words. The federal council on Saturday had been suspended after the discovery that the works were being followed and published live online, and in this regard it is not excluded that the audio files of the works could be made public before they were suspended. From what emerged, there would still have been no solidarity with the departure of Gimondi by the other participants in the board following the words of Crisafulli: another aspect that reinforced the feeling of being isolated in the now former vice president. An aspect that, wherever you want to evaluate the whole affair, is not very edifying. See also Promotion, Cervato tripping the leaders Valdruento and for Ivrea there is the first and deserved home success

legal — The Federciclo – chaired by Cordiano Dagnoni since February 2021, from the victory to the ballot of the Lombard manager over Silvio Martinello – in recent days has not spoken officially: a note was expected yesterday afternoon, but it did not arrive. It seems that two days ago, however, a meeting via zoom of all the federal councilors in which the Presidency would have intended to reassure everyone on what it was happening. This despite the fact that the papers of the Irish operation have already arrived – attention: in the form of a complaint, not a complaint or complaint – on the table of four public prosecutors: Milan, Rome, Padua, Vicenza. However, it is not said that, even in this sense, there is not a leap in quality, in the sense that the person who raised the question would be thinking of proceeding with a complaint against unknown persons for a series of irregularities. It is a possibility on the table, not a certainty, and the same goes for the evaluations that Norma Gimondi is making: it must be remembered that injury is no longer a crime, but has become a civil offense. Unlike, for example, defamation when a person’s reputation is offended, but in the absence of him. However, there is also the aspect of “reiteration” on the table, precisely because Saturday’s federal council would not have been the first opportunity for Crisafulli to clash with Gimondi.

atmosphere — In general, the perplexity (euphemism?) Of the environment towards these events mounts. An example of this are the words of an esteemed person such as Gianni Bugno, the world president of runners (whose third term is about to expire: he will not be re-nominated) who has no problem giving his opinion. “I state that president Cordiano Dagnoni is a friend of mine, even if I haven’t heard from him for some time – explains the two-time world champion and king of the 1990 Giro d’Italia -. But I don’t like how everything was handled. And I am sorry for our cycling, which does not need these quarrels. This is not how it goes forward. The federciclo is a public body that must respect certain rules. I do not want to enter into the merits of things that I do not know well, but at this point the Federation must give a clarification. Yes, it must be clarified “. As for the words reserved for Norma Gimondi last Saturday “I was not there, I didn’t hear them with my ears. But if they are true … it is serious. Because it is not so, even more so in a place like the council, which problems are solved “. See also Tokyo 2020, basketball: a French company that folds Team Usa - Olympics at its debut

August 31 – 08:12

