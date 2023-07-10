Norris celebrated by the press after the Grand Prix at Silverstone

With his sixth Formula 1 victory in a row, world champion Max Verstappen has further extended his lead in the championship standings. The 25-year-old Dutchman won the British Grand Prix in his Red Bull at the Silverstone Circuit on Sunday. He relegated Lando Norris to second place in the McLaren, third was his British compatriot Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

British press reviews

The Sun: “Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris did their best to put on a good show for the 160,000 fans who packed Silverstone. The two traded blows for the title of best runner-up while Max Verstappen again proved too strong.”

Guardian: “Brad Pitt stops the normal Formula 1 process a bit, but in the end there is certainty: the future favorite of the English is called Lando Norris. In the McLaren he shows his superstar potential and is watched closely by Hollywood. Max did what he always does: he came, drove and won. Yet again.”

Telegraph: “Lando Norris keeps the great Lewis Hamilton at bay and Silverstone witnesses the changing of the guard. After that, the winner almost seemed a bit bored, no wonder, after all, Max Verstappen won for the eighth time in the tenth race of the year. But Hamilton celebrated Norris, and Norris celebrated Hamilton: there is so much potential in British motorsport.”

Daily Mail: “Hundreds of thousands chanted the names of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the stands. Norris wants to write his own story and Silverstone has shown he can think bigger from now on. Piastri is the new hot gun of Formula 1, which also sees its well-known winner Max Verstappen in England.”

Dutch press reviews

De Volkskrant: “Will Max Verstappen’s dominance drive Formula 1 viewers away? His dominance in Formula 1 brings back memories of two previous autocrats: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. Their all-pervading dominance has not done the sport’s popularity any good. Verstappen’s superiority is almost embarrassing.”

Spanish press reviews

Brand: “Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix by the smallest margin of the season so far. He was just 3.9 seconds ahead of the amazing Lando Norris.”

Sports world: “Six wins in a row, eight wins in the previous ten races. Nobody can beat Max Verstappen.”

As: “Norris and Hamilton put on the show, victory was for the eternal winner.”

Italian press reviews

Gazzetta dello Sport: “Verstappen’s records and those of Red Bull continue to rise from race to race. This creates a wonderful boredom in this Formula 1 season. Ferrari remains too slow, the two pit stop strategy is an own goal and Leclerc’s ninth place hurts.

Corriere dello Sport: “Lando Norris confirms himself as a phenomenon and as the best driver of this race. Many had predicted that his McLaren would not be able to keep up Verstappen’s pace. Norris holds the lead for five laps, a great achievement in a season where Red Bull are the sole rulers.”

Tuttosport: “Verstappen, the sole ruler of Formula 1, is a hungry world champion who also wins at Silverstone. The Flying Dutchman simply has no competitors.”

The Republic: “Team of the day is McLaren: The English racing team puts the sole ruler of this world championship under pressure and contributes to the liveliness of what is actually a boring race. Ferrari, on the other hand, is experiencing another day to forget.”

Corriere della Sera: “Verstappen conquers the Oscar in Great Britain. But Brad Pitt alone is truly capable of eclipsing Verstappen’s star as he poses in a driver’s outfit for the shooting of a film directed by Joseph Kosinski.”

French press reviews

The team: “The Promises of Lando Norris. Unyielding against Max Verstappen at the start and admirable in defending second place against Lewis Hamilton, the young driver is celebrating a seventh career podium and making some guarantees for McLaren.”

Austrian press reviews

Crown newspaper: “Red Bull makes history with Verstappen victory”

Delivery man: “Now the next record in Formula 1 is due. Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, giving Red Bull its eleventh win in a row across the season. Only one team has managed a similar series in Formula 1: McLaren with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in the 1988 season.”

Swiss press reviews

Blick: Finally tension again. McLaren-Norris tickled King Max’s nerve. At Red Bull and Verstappen, the champagne for the World Cup title defense will be cold as early as mid-July. Frustration for many fans, but things really get going behind the Dutchman. But still without Ferrari.”

Daily indicator: “The Brit (Norris) experienced a wonderful home race until shortly before the end he still had to worry about his podium place. But in the end he becomes the man of the day. Only the world championship leader is faster.”

