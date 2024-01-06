NORTEC WINTER TRAIL RUNNING CUP & MONDIALI SKY SNOW

That’s right, on the border mountains between Italy, Austria and Slovenia at the beginning of March the 2024 vertical and classic world championship titles will be awarded in two races that are worth the season: the uphill-only world championship will be held on Friday 8 March on the Prampero del Monte Lussari track while the Classic specialty will be staged the following day on the beautiful route of the Tarvisio Winter Trail at Lago Superiore di Fusine.

The double Friulian event and the Nortec circuit supported by Scarpa were presented this evening in a press conference held at the Hotel Il Cervo in Tarvisio, proposed by the organizing company US Mario Tosi of Tarvisio with the patronage of the FVG Region and the Municipality of Tarvisio , in which political, federal and military authorities took part: «We have chosen this location to raise the curtain on the double world championship which promises to be a great sporting celebration, declared Maurizio Ragonese CEO of Nortec -. Given the excellent feedback obtained in 2022 in Sierra Nevada with the participation of selections from 15 different countries, we have decided to take up the challenge and propose the 2024 world championships of this spectacular discipline in Italy.”

Twenty-one medals and titles in the vertical disciplines are up for grabs, as well as the combined and national rankings: «The vertical will be run at night on Monte Lussari. The race will have a duration of 3.6 km and 974m of positive altitude difference, the following day the classic test will instead take place in front of Mount Mangart on the Tarvisio Winter Trail route (15 km with 515m of altitude difference). The world championships are reserved for national teams, while the competitions will both be open.”

The occasion was therefore also a good one to launch the 2024 edition of the Nortec Winter Trail Running Cup circuit: «Energy is obviously aimed at the two world races, but we couldn’t lose how much good has been in recent years – continued Ragonese – . Thanks to Scarpa’s technical support, we will therefore propose the coolest circuit of the winter with three tested races that will serve amateurs, competitors and national runners as stages leading up to the final in Tarvisio. The format will be the same as always: beautiful locations, distances and routes suitable for everyone, lots of passion, high organizational standards and rich prizes.”

Raising the curtain on this winter tour between Lombardy, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia will be Saturday 20 January Snow Run Resinelli Winter Trail (14 Km / 650 md+) proposed by the champion Daniel Antonioli on his training paths in the shadow of the Grignetta.

The second stage will be on February 17th on the Rhaetian side of the Media Valtellina. Also in this case, a spectacle guaranteed with the breathtaking views of the Teglio Sunset Winter Run (11 Km / 520md+).

Seven days before the final, Saturday 3 March, everyone in the shadow of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo for the Misurina Winter Run. A welcome return to one of the most beautiful locations in the world and an all-snow route of 17km and 800m d+.

Grand finale, as always, at the Tarvisio Winter Trail (15 Km / 515 md+). Remember that each race will offer a high-level goody bag and a rich pasta party. Those who participate in 3 tests with the final mandatory will take home a gadget specially designed by Nortec. The prestigious finisher gadget will be delivered at the end of the final in Tarvisio.

Nortec Circuit Races 2024:

20.01.24 – SNOW RUN RESINELLI WINTER TRAIL: https://www.snowmanresinelli.it/

17.02.24 – TEGLIO SUNSET WINTER RUN: https://www.tegliowinterrun.com/

03.03.24 – MISURINA WINTER RUN; www.trecimeexperience.com

03.09.24 – TARVISIO WINTER TRAIL: https://www.tarvisiotrailrunning.com/

Regulations and more information on: www.nortecsport.com

