The Nortec Winter Trail Running Cup Powered by Scarpa continues to grind important numbers which, for the 2023 edition, offers four appointments spread across three different regions.

A few days before the second stage designed on the slopes of the Prato Valentino ski area, it is close to being sold out. «Needless to say, we are very satisfied – said Simone Bertini of the organizing committee -. Above all because we have had requests from all over Italy. This means that the Nortec circuit is popular, but also that combining sport, tourism and food and wine is a winning format. In the last few hours many of us have called asking us to be able to run, to give them the opportunity to take part in the event we have therefore decided to make another 100 bibs available. Reluctantly, however, we will not be able to guarantee our rich race package to the latter».

THE RACE: the ring drawn between the woods surrounding the ski slopes of Prato Valentino will have a development of 10 km (520 m+). It is important to remember that the start set at 4 pm will allow the public and athletes to admire the spectacle of the sunset in one of the most beautiful locations in Media Valtellina.

THE PROTAGONISTS: Many different level athletes are expected at the start. Among them stand out Luca Del Pero and Andrea Elia, both on the podium in the first round of the Pian dei Resinelli circuit. The timeless Emanuele Manzi and Marco De Gasperi are also ready to play a leading role. At the women’s level, the super favorite is the blue mountain runner Elisa Sortini, who will however have to watch her back from the young Gaia Bertolini.

NOT ONLY COMPETITION: alongside the competitive event, as in previous years, there will be a 4 km walk in memory of the young Simone Valli. However, that’s not all: the 2023 edition really wants to involve everyone, and so here is the proposal for the little ones and with free registration, the Kids Run. It is a 1 km ring reserved for children born between 2017 and 2008, who will thus have the opportunity to have their moment of glory. «We thought of creating a 360-degree event involving all ages because we want the Teglio Sunset Run to really be everyone’s event. Prato Valentino, thanks also to the efforts made by the new managers of the renovated Chalet Baita del Sole, has had a positive winter so far. We want to continue on the wave of this relaunch and do our part”.

THIRD TIME: To make everything even more convivial, from this year, Apres Ski is also planned right at the Chalet Baita del Sole, from 5 to 10 pm, in addition to the traditional post-race pizzoccheri.

GARE 2023:

-21.01.23 RESINELLI WINTER TRAIL, (LC) https://www.snowmanresinelli.it/

-11.02.23 TEGLIO SUNSET WINTER RUN, (SO) https://www.tegliowinterrun.com/

-25.02.23 CORTINA SNOW RUN, (BL) https://www.cortinasnowrun.it/

-11.03.23 TARVISIO WINTER TRAIL, (UD) https://www.tarvisiotrailrunning.com/

Rules and more information on: www.nortecsport.com.