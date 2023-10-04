NORTH KOREAN HONG UN-JONG’S SURPRISE GOLD ON VALLET AT THE 2008 BEIJING GAMES – SportHistoria

Hong Un-jong celebrates Gold at the Beijing 2008 Games – from:gettyimages.ae

Article by Giovanni Manenti

Con only 10 participated in the Summer Olympics – having made his debut in the 1972 Munich edition and having missed the Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988 and Tokyo 2020 Games – North Korea’s medal collection cannot logically be particularly rich, the representatives of the Asian country having won 55 laurels in total, of which 16 gold, as many silver and 23 bronze…

Among the various Disciplines, the ones that stand out are Weightlifting which brings 18 medals (5 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze…), followed by the Fight at 10 with 3 Gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze, while Boxing and Judo totaled 8 laurels each.

Curiously, in a Sport where North Korea struggles to present, both in the men’s and women’s fields, a Team capable of taking part in the Final of the Team Competition, i.e. Artistic Gymnastics, three of its representatives managed to excel in a single specialty, all three climbing to the top step of the podium, with the first to inaugurate the series being the 20-year-old Pae Gil-su, Gold in Pommel Horse at the 1992 Barcelona Games and whom we have already discussed…

To be able to celebrate a second affirmation in the North Korean home must wait another 16 years and this time the female sector prevails thanks to the protagonist of our story today who could also, as you will learn later, further enrich her Palmarès if she had not been involved, in spite of herself, in an unsympathetic “Diplomatic incident”, but let’s go in order.

Hong Un-jong was born on March 9, 1989 in Hamgyong, a city of around 800 thousand inhabitants and has a twin sister named Hong Su-jong who will bring her more trouble than anything else, given that the latter takes part in the 2004 Athens Games having the Federation falsified her date of birtha circumstance discovered in a later period…

More regular Un-jong’s path which emerges at an international level during the Asian Championships which are held between the end of July and the beginning of August 2006 in Surat, India, an event which saw her win silver in the general team competition behind the only, unbeatable Chinese, but win the Gold Medal in Vaulting, his favorite specialtypreceding her sister Su-jong.

A good debut, confirmed the following year by the results of the World Championships which take place at the beginning of September 2007 in Stuttgart and where the just 18 year old Hong Un-jong reaches the Vaulting Final where she ranked fourth with 15,200 points in the race won by the Chinese Cheng Fei ahead of her sister Su-jong who obtained the best result on that occasion of your career…

Su-jong who suffered an injury during the 2008 season which prevented her from taking part in the 2008 Beijing Gamesso that the responsibility of giving a possible podium to his country falls entirely on the shoulders of Un-jong, who, in the qualifications of the general team competition – in which North Korea does not take part, fielding only Hong and Cha Yong Hwa – manages to secure himself access to the Vault Final with the second best score of 15.725 with only the highly favored world champion Cheng doing better con 15,912.

Home gymnast winner of the world title also in the other two previous editions of Melbourne 2005 and Aarhus 2006but when we go on stage in the late afternoon of August 17, 2008, the eight finalists all start from scratch and the first to perform is l’americana Alicia Sacramone (silver in 2006 and bronze in 2005 and 2007 at the World Championships…), which presents two vaults with difficulty coefficients of 6,300 and 5,800 respectively, the latter circumstance penalizing her obtaining an overall average of 15.557 points…

Then it’s up to Cheng who, differently, presents a first vault with a coefficient of 6.500 and, in absolute silence, his execution is almost perfect, rewarded with 9.575 for a partial total of 16.075 and then get back into position for the second test, of equal difficulty.

With the audience ready to explode in triumph, that’s it the unexpected occurs, that is, the three-time world champion completely misses the landing, falling to her kneesclearly being penalized with an 8.550 which reduces his average between the two vaults to 15.562 so that, in fact, a race that seemed closed (at least for first place…), suddenly reopens…

After the performance of the Swiss Ariella Kaslin who scored 15,050 points, another contender for the podium appeared on the platform, namely the Russian Anna Pavlova already bronze four years earlier in Athens 2004 and who with her first vault earned 15.625 points and is therefore fully in line to aspire to the medal area, and then propose an exercise with a lower difficulty coefficient (5.800), but perfectly executed such as to give hope for the outcome of the Final except that Pavlova appears to have started her performance before the judges’ approval and therefore, as per the rules, she is disqualified.

With Cheng unable to feel safe and Pavlova eliminating herself, here’s the medal chance there is also for the former Uzbek and now competing for Germany Oksana Chusovitina, at her fifth Olympics at the age of 33, who makes the most of “the opportunity of a lifetime” by making the most of her experience with two performances both rated 9.425 by the Jury and, thanks to the respective coefficients of 6,300 and 6,000, allow it to take the lead in the provisional ranking with a total of 15,575 points when only three last gymnasts are missing…

Although the only one truly capable of stealing the Gold Medal from Chusovitina can only be Hong – given that both the Italian Carlotta Giovannini and the Brazilian Jade Barbosa propose vaults with difficulty coefficients too low to aspire to the podium – so that the eyes of the public, who have already seen the hope of Cheng’s success dashed, are all focused on 19 year old North Korean.

Which proposes a first exercise of 6.500 difficulty, reasonably executed but which sees Hong penalized by 0.300 thousandths for having landed outside the destination sector, for a first score of 15.500 which must necessarily be increased with the second test at her disposal since at the moment it places her in fourth position…

Hong tries everything, with still to propose a vault of 6,500 coefficient and this time the landing is certainly betterwith the North Korean Clan enjoying the taste of a medal, for a hope that then turns into joy as soon as the score of 15.750 appears on the scoreboard for an average of 15.650 which certifies the first (and so far only…) Gold of its country in artistic gymnastics in the women’s field.

Although undoubtedly favored by a couple of favorable situations as mentioned above, it certainly cannot be said that the 19-year-old Un-jong did not deserve the victory, as she has the opportunity to demonstrate in the continuation of her activity, even if she has to suffer a two-year interruption at international level when, on the occasion of the 2010 Rotterdam World Championships, her twin sister Su-jong is registered with her real date of birththus bringing to light the foolish falsification carried out in the previous circumstances…

Un-jong doesn’t get anything into it, but he has to suffer the two-year ban imposed by the International Federation on the North Korean one, so as not to be able to defend their Olympic title at the London 2012 Games, but perhaps receiving the right competitive energy and anger to demonstrate its value in the following four years, which saw it reach the podium in all three World Championships of Antwerp 2013, Nanning 2014 and Glasgow 2016.

In 2014, again in China, Hong Un-jong even manages, after the bronze in the previous edition, to get the better of the US champion Simone Biles (15.599 to 15.554)and then preceded her again the following year in Glasgow, despite both having to complete the podium which saw the Russian Maria Paseka on the top step, so as to present themselves with renewed ambitions at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games…

In the Brazilian metropolis, however, this time it’s time 27-year-old North Korean made the mistake that favored her eight years earlier in Beijing and, after a convincing first round awarded with 15,400, in the second falls backwards upon landing, so as to slip to sixth position in the race that crowned Biles with the fourth Gold Medal of the Festival.

Once the time has come to abandon the activity as the most medal-winning gymnast in her country, we are sure that Hong still has a bitter taste left in her mouth due to her forced failure to participate in the London 2012 Games, in other words, go and trust the sisters…!!

