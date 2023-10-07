North Korean Weightlifting Team Proclaims “World Weightlifting Leaders” After Defending Asian Games Championship

North Korean weightlifting team defends Asian Games championship with impressive performance

Hangzhou, 06/10/2023 – The North Korean weightlifting team has successfully defended its Asian Games weightlifting championship with an outstanding performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The team claimed to be the “world weightlifting leader” after winning a total of 6 gold medals, 5 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals, along with setting 6 world records.

After a 40-year absence, the North Korean weightlifting team made a triumphant return to international competition at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Due to the ban imposed on rivals China and Kazakhstan, the team had an opportunity to reach the top of the competition in Jakarta. However, it was considered slightly unfair.

This time at the Hangzhou Asian Games, facing China on their home turf, the North Korean weightlifting team proved their strength once again. Despite their early retirement from the remaining events, they secured the Asian Games weightlifting championship ahead of schedule. China, with 3 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 1 bronze medal, only participated in 2 events, making North Korea’s victory even more impressive.

Jang Song-nam, an official from the North Korean Olympic Council, expressed his belief that every gold medal won by the weightlifting team is a reward for the past four years of hard work. Song-nam confidently stated, “We are now the world (weightlifting) leader, and we have successfully demonstrated our strength.”

In the women’s 76kg category, the North Korean weightlifting team clinched gold and silver medals. Song Guoxiang secured the gold with a total score of 267kg, while Zheng Chunhui took home the silver with a score of 266kg. The intense competition between the two Koreans ended with Song Guoxiang’s 150kg clean and jerk, giving her a 1kg advantage over Zheng Chunhui in the total score. South Korea’s Kim Soo-hyun won the bronze medal with a score of 243kg.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 96kg category, Tian Tao from China dominated the competition, winning the gold medal with a total score of 390kg. North Korea’s Luo Guanglie secured the silver medal with 386kg, and Thailand’s Sarath earned the bronze with 384kg. Tian Tao set an Asian Games record by lifting 180kg in the snatch and 210kg in the clean and jerk. Despite Luo Guanglie’s fifth-place finish in the snatch, he staged a comeback in the clean and jerk, lifting a game-high 216kg to secure his spot on the podium.

The North Korean weightlifting team’s remarkable performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games has solidified their position as a formidable force in international weightlifting. With their “world weightlifting leader” claim, they have undoubtedly made a strong statement to the rest of the weightlifting community.

