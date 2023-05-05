North Rhine-Westphalia: Borussia Dortmund and the Bellingham Effect

Status: 05/05/2023 11:55 a.m

At Borussia Dortmund a lot depends on a 19-year-old: Jude Bellingham will be decisive for the future of the club. For the near and the far.

In the past few days, one could have almost forgotten that Borussia Dortmund can achieve great things this season. Although BVB lost the lead in the table last matchday because of the 1-1 draw in Bochum, there is still a good chance of becoming German champions. But for that you need victories. Especially on Sunday (May 7th, 2023) against VfL Wolfsburg.

“Honestly, it would mean everything to me. It would mean the world to me,” Jude Bellingham said a few weeks ago about the prospect of being able to lift the championship trophy after matchday 34. The Bellingham who has made the headlines about BVB in the past few days. The Englishman is the big topic in Dormund – on and off the pitch.

BVB apparently has no chance of a future with Bellingham

There seems to be no longer any doubt that Bellingham will not play in Dortmund next season. The 19-year-old is still contractually bound to the club until 2025 and has no exit clause, but the leap into the world football elite is apparently imminent. And the goal also seems clear: Real Madrid. At least that’s what numerous media reports say.

That is the logical consequence of Bellingham’s time in Dortmund. At the age of 16 he moved from Birmingham to the Ruhr area and was already a regular in the second English division. He quickly became one of those in the Bundesliga, and shortly thereafter even a leading player and vice-captain. And this season (five goals and five assists) he’s perhaps the most outstanding player on a team.

Lahm: Bellingham the key to the BVB title

“He’s the reason why Dortmund can become champions,” is the title of Philipp Lahm’s latest column in “Die Zeit” and focuses on the BVB teenager’s exceptional position. Bellingham is “a complete midfielder and Dortmund’s most important footballer”. But Lahm also puts forward the thesis: “In order to become world class, he has to leave the Bundesliga. Unfortunately.”

This has happened to BVB with so many stars in recent years. Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho are just three examples of prominent departures that tore a large gap in the Dortmund squad but made the box office ring. It will be similar with Bellingham, whose transfer fee is likely to be in excess of 100 million euros. And again the question will be: How will BVB replace him?

Terzic and Bellingham are only talking about the championship

There is no answer yet, candidates are named in rows. However, those responsible for the association are tried and tested in creating alternatives and continuing to be successful with them. In this way, the sporting area can concentrate fully on the goals for this season.

Now BVB wants to be successful with Bellingham and win the league title again after 2012. “Jude comes here every day and gives everything to become German champion in the end,” said BVB coach Edin Terzic. “I’ve never heard of him dealing with a new club. The only issue I have with Jude is how we can make him better and get better as a team. And how we what at the end of the season have something beautiful in hand.”

Bellingham needs restraint

For that, the team needs its midfield dominator in top form. This also includes focusing and not wanting everything at once. That’s exactly a problem with Bellingham, who often acts a little over-motivated.

“Bellingham has established himself. But for him to develop his potential, something must follow soon. I see one single danger: he hasn’t exactly defined his role,” says Lahm. “Bellingham sometimes takes on too many tasks in Dortmund, has to play too much space, and then he runs out of strength for the essentials. His game suffers as a result – clarity with the ball, strategic defensive behavior against the ball.”

As much as football is a team sport, everything Bellingham does has an impact on BVB. That will be the case against Wolfsburg. This will also apply to the other three games of the season against Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Augsburg and FSV Mainz 05. But also for his decision in the summer. The Bellingham effect is omnipresent in Dortmund.