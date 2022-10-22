Original title: Northern Ireland match: Zhou Yuelong saved the match point lore Gilbert Lv Haotian lost and missed the semi-finals

In the early morning of October 22nd, Beijing time, the 2022/2023 snooker Northern Ireland Open ended the quarter-finals. Two Chinese teenagers played in this round. Zhou Yuelong fell behind 2-4 and scored a hundred consecutive saves. -4 reversed the lore Gilbert and advanced to the semi-finals of this tournament. In the other game, Lu Haotian lost 3-5 to McGill and regretted being eliminated. The other two places in the semi-finals were occupied by Robertson and Allen.

Zhou Yuelong saves three match points to reverse Gilbert

Chinese teenager Zhou Yuelong has had many wonderful performances in recent seasons, including reaching the final of the ranking tournament, and this season he has reached the third round of the European Masters. The strong Zhou Yuelong encountered the powerful “Brother Potato” Gilbert. The two had played against each other 3 times before, and Zhou Yuelong had 1 win and 2 losses.

In the first game, the attack was in the rhythm of opposing attacks as soon as it came up. Zhou Yuelong interrupted the attack piecemeal at 50 points, and then Gilbert scored 55 consecutive points around the ball to take the 1-0 lead in this game. In the second game Gilbert had another 60-point performance in a single shot, but Zhou Yuelong won the game with a 65-60 reversal by scoring 55 points in a row, and the score was tied at 1-1. Gilbert won the fight in the 3rd game. After that, Zhou Yuelong withstood the pressure and scored 56 points in the 4th game. He won the game with 69-35 super points, and the total score came to a 2-2 tie.

After the 15-minute break between the rounds, in the fifth round, Elbert’s feel improved significantly. He scored 71 points in a row and took the lead again in the total score of the round. 2 came to the match point first. Zhou Yuelong, who was in a passive situation, did not give up his efforts, but stimulated the desire to attack, while Gilbert was once again in a situation of poor pressure resistance. Zhou Yuelong saved two match points with two strokes of 50+ and came to 4-4. In the tie, in the decisive game, he made a single stroke of 130 and broke 100. Zhou Yuelong staged a reversal of 5-4 points and advanced to the semi-finals.

Lu Haotian lost to McGill and missed the semi-finals

Lv Haotian has reached the quarter-finals of the British Championship this season. He has won the competition in a row against Mark King, Wells and Bretcher. In the quarter-finals, the opponent is Scottish player McGill. At the beginning of the game, Lu Haotian performed even better. He won the first game piecemeal with a score of 94-0. In the second game, he seized the opportunity in the competition stage and won another game with 62-48 points to lead 2-0. McGill, who was behind in the score, launched a counterattack and scored 56 points in a row to win the third game. In the fourth game, he scored 95 points on a single stroke, and the total score came to a 2-2 tie.

After a 15-minute break between the rounds, Lu Haotian scored 70 points in a single shot in the fifth round, taking the lead again with a total score of 3-2. McGill’s offensive feel improved significantly. He scored 85 consecutive points in the 6th inning and scored 112 points in a single shot to break 100 in the 7th inning, with a total score of 4-3 and a go-ahead to the match point. In the 8th game, Lu Haotian had the opportunity to bring the score to the tiebreaker. After scoring 58 points in a row, he gained a super-point advantage. McGill succeeded in making Lu Haotian take a penalty with the last red ball. -72 reversed and won this game, Lu Haotian lost 3-5 and missed the semi-final meeting with Zhou Yuelong.

In the other two quarter-finals matches, Robertson and Selby had a strong dialogue, and the Melbourne Machine's offensive state was even better. The audience shot 6 strokes 50+, and finally defeated Selby 5-2. The defending champion Allen, who was playing at home, encountered "Golden Left-Hand" Williams, who started 0-2 behind Allen to start a counter-offensive. After missing two match points, he completed the lore 5-4. The semi-final matches were Zhou Yuelong VS McGill, Robertson VS Allen. (breathing wind)





