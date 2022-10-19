Original title: Northern Ireland Settrum 1-4 upset out Higgins 4-3 reverse lore

CCTV News: On October 19th, Beijing time, in the first round of the 2022 Snooker Northern Ireland Open, Trump was upset 1-4 out, Higgins saved the match point tiebreaker with 124 points and completed 4 -3 lore. Bretcher and Hawkins beat their opponents 4-0 respectively, and Murphy passed 4-1.

World No. 2 Trump played against 20-year-old Aaron Hill in the first round. Hill scored 52 points in the first round to win the first round. In the second round, Trump scored 109 points with a single stroke to break 100 Back a round. Since then, Trump has no touch, Hill won the next three consecutive games with a total score of 4-1 and won the fourth game with 87 points and a clean sheet.

Higgins played against Page. In the first game, Higgins scored 91 points in a single shot and zero seals. In the second game, Page immediately responded with a 128-point break to tie the game. In the third game, Higgins started with 84 points and zero seal, but since then Page scored 65 points and 76 points in a row, and overtook 3-2 in the next two games. In the crucial sixth game, Higgins completed a 69-point clearing reversal after Page scored 64 points in one stroke. In the tiebreaker, Higgins took on the challenge calmly and scored 124 points in one shot to break the 100, with a total score of 4-3.

Bretcher encountered Jimmy White and scored 106, 50 and 59 points in a single shot in four straight sets, sweeping the total score 4-0. Hawkins played against Hescott, and also scored 4-0 with a total score of 4-0 in the four cities. He scored 61 points and 106 points in a single stroke in the third and fourth innings.

Murphy took on Clark, lost only one inning to get through with a 4-1 aggregate score, and hit a 50-pointer in the third inning. Bingham had no touch against David Lilly, and lost four consecutive games with a total score of 0-4 and a clean sheet. Gilbert eliminated Thai player Sankham 4-1.