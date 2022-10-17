Original title: Northern Ireland: Derby against Liang Wenbo and Zhao Xintong out, O’Sullivan Selby advances

In the early morning of October 17th, Beijing time, the first day of the 2022/2023 Snooker Northern Ireland Open ended. Many Chinese players staged a derby match. Yan Bingtao beat Liang Wenbo 4-2 and Lu Haotian lost a game. , beat Zhao Xintong 4-1 in a 100-game winning streak. In other competitions, Xiaote defeated Rodrolla 4-1 with a single shot, and Selby defeated “Billiard Queen” Evans 4-2.

Yan Bingtao beats Baisheng Liang Wenbo

In the first game, the two fell into a fight as soon as they came up, and entered the stage of color ball competition. Liang Wenbo seized the opportunity to score 58-37 and took the 1-0 lead in this game. In the second game, Yan Bingtao quickly adjusted his attacking touch, and he hit the ball with a single shot to break the 100 total points to a 1-1 tie. In the third game, Liang Wenbo once again suppressed his opponent in the chaos. He scored 66-18 to win the game piecemeal. The total score was 2-1 again. At the beginning of the 4th game, Yan Bingtao took full control of the initiative. After winning the game 96-38, he scored 56 points and 72 points in a single stroke. Yan Bingtao won 4-2 and advanced to the main game.

Zhao Xintong lost 1-4 and Lu Haotian missed the main match

In the first game, Zhao Xintong had a good offensive touch in the opening stage. He scored 67 consecutive points by virtue of his chance to get on the far stage. Lv Haotian then missed the opportunity to chase points, and Zhao Xintong took the first game 1-0 lead. In the second game, Lu Haotian performed well on the offensive end, scoring a 93-point victory, bringing the total score to a 1-1 tie. In the third game, the two fought until the final black ball. Lu Haotian won the game with a 58-52 win. After that, Zhao Xintong made many mistakes in the fourth game, and Lu Haotian won the game 67-27 3-1 to the match point. In the 5th game, Lu Haotian continued to feel hot and scored 123 points in a single shot to break 100. The 4-1 victory kept Zhao Xintong out of the race.

Selbittrum enters the race

Selby quickly overwhelmed his opponent in the opening stage and scored a 63-point single-shot victory in the first game. Evans seized the opportunity to score 64 consecutive points in the third inning to regain a game, but after scoring 20 consecutive points in the sixth inning, he pocketed a black ball at the bottom. The mistake was overtaken by Selby 56-20. In the end, Selby scored 4-2 and advanced to the main game.

In the match against veteran Rodrolla, Trump scored 114 points and broke 100 with a single shot in the second game, and won the fifth game with 88 points, and finally won the game with a total score of 4-1.

In other games on this match day, O'Sullivan 4-0 clean sheet from Clerks, Xiao Guodong hit a 100 and 2 60+ shots, defeated the famous player Walton 4-1, and Xu Si lost 0-4 to "Magician" Momo Fei, Karen Wilson scored a 100-0 and Dahdi, and "Melbourne Machine" Robertson scored a 4-0 4-0 against Patrick.

