Xi’an News Network News On the afternoon of August 17th, in the final battle of the second stage of the Chinese League One, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic played against Sichuan Jiuniu again. After 90 minutes of competition, the Northwest Wolves finally defeated their opponent 3:0.

In the first half of the game, Liu Chaoyang received a flat pass from Wang Weipu and grabbed a shovel and scored, helping the Northwest Wolves to take the lead. At the beginning of the second half of the game, Raoul seized the opponent’s mistake and stole the ball and then went straight to Pang Zhiquan. The latter calmly broke into the penalty area and pushed the ball into the net to expand the score. Afterwards, Du Changjie played the ball Ma Junliang, Ma Junliang entered the penalty area surrounded by four and scored a decisive low shot. In the following games, the entire team maintained a high degree of attention in defense and fought hard to keep a clean sheet at the last minute. In the end, Shaanxi Changan Athletic defeated Sichuan Jiuniu 3:0 and overtook its opponent in the standings to come fourth in the standings.

Judging from the recent performance, the Northwest Wolves are united, high-spirited, united and hard-working. They have achieved an excellent record of 5 wins and 3 draws in the 8 rounds of the second stage, and remain unbeaten in the stage. Although the club is facing many difficulties, Shaanxi Changan Athletic still maintains the hope of surpassing, and the whole team will continue to fight for Shaanxi football.

Summarizing the second stage of the game, Shaanxi Football head coach Feng Feng said frankly: “The team is facing many difficulties, from the beginning of entering the competition area, there is a shortage of personnel, the loss of the main lineup, including the lack of even the bench lineup in the end. In this case, We made adjustments in the second round and played every game with a weak attitude. In this, we fought every game with 200% spirit, which is really not easy. We rely on spiritual strength to play football. , we are fighting until now with the spirit of ‘bare feet are not afraid of wearing shoes’. Always bare feet, feet will hurt, heart will hurt, thank my players. I hope that through our efforts, the team can meet the It also allows our coaches, staff and players to be respected.”

Text/Wang Ruitu, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry/Provided by the Club