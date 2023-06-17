Norway 1-2 Scotland: Lyndon Dykes & Kenny McLean score late to earn dramatic win

Lyndon Dykes’ 87th-minute equaliser started a remarkable turnaround

Unlikely and sensational late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean maintained Scotland’s perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying as Steve Clarke’s side stunned Norway in Oslo.

Erling Haaland’s 53rd goal of the season from the penalty spot just after the hour mark looked to have given the more lively Norwegians a victory which would have revived their Group A hopes.

But out of nothing Dykes pounced on a mistake with three minutes of normal time remaining to snatch what seemed like a brilliant point for Scotland.

Barely two minutes later substitute McLean swept the ball home to send the travelling Tartan Army into ecstasy and secure a scarcely believable three points.

Victory kept Scotland top of Group A on a maximum nine points, six clear of Spain, who have a game in hand, and eight in front of a devastated Norway.

Scotland will face Georgia on Tuesday at Hampden, where a win would take them to within touching distance of a place at back-to-back European Championships.

That did not seem likely with mere minutes to go in a baking hot Ullevaal Stadion as Norway seemed comfortable.

Manchester City’s record-breaking striker was practically a spectator for the first hour, but was lurking in the box waiting for a cross when Ryan Porteous blithely stuck out a leg, resulting in the penalty.

Haaland drilled the ball past a diving Angus Gunn to give Norway a deserved lead. At that point Scotland had only had two shots, their lowest total since 2016, before inspiring a crazy turnaround, helped by suspect Norway defending.

Leo Ostigard could only clear John McGinn’s pass into Dykes’ path, and he stayed composed to prod in.

Just as heart rates in the Scotland end had returned to normal, Dykes knocked a cross into McLean’s path and he beautifully stroked in a priceless winner.

Player of the match – Andy Robertson

The captain led by example. Composed at the back and brilliant at driving the team forward up the left, he barely put a foot wrong.

Belief and togetherness get Scotland over the line

If the wins over Cyprus and Spain at Hampden were confident and dominant, this was all about guts, spirit and adaptability.

The belief and togetherness this team has built over the past few years is quite something, to the point where turnarounds like this are now possible, and even expected.

Dykes, despite sometimes looking lost up front, continues to produce big moments in a Scotland shirt, and is the symbol of a team giving every inch of itself.

Clarke has to take credit for his substitutions, and he took advantage of Norway replacing Haaland and others late on to turn the game.

McLean came on and midfielder McGinn – pushed further forward – played a crucial role in both goals.

This group was one of the toughest Scotland could have got as second seeds, but so far they have made light work of it, to the point where winning it is possible.

Line-ups Norway Formation 4-3-3 1Newland 14Ryerson4Strandberg15Østigård5Flouring 10Ødegaard6Berg16Aursnes 19Sørloth9Haaland17Solbakken 1 Newland

14 Ryerson

4 Strandberg

15 Østigård

5 Flouring

10 Ødegaard

6 Berg Substituted for Strand Larsen at 84′ minutes

16 Aursnes Substituted for Thorstvedt at 84′ minutes

19 Sørloth Substituted for Elyounoussi at 79′ minutes

9 Haaland Substituted for Dähli at 84′ minutes

17 Solbakken Substituted for Berge at 63′ minutes Substitutes 2 Gregersen

3 Wembagomo

7 Wetlesen

8 Berge

11 Elyounoussi

12 Duneland

13 Selfish

18 Thorstvedt

20 Dähli

22 Find

1Gunn 15Porteous13Hendry6Tierney 2Hickey4McTominay8McGregor3Robertson 11Christie9Dykes7McGinn 1 Gunn

15 Porteous Booked at 60mins Substituted for McLean at 79′ minutes

13 Hendry Booked at 40mins

6 Tierney Booked at 53mins Substituted for Cooper at 65′ minutes

2 Hickey

4 McTominay

8 McGregor Substituted for Gilmour at 78′ minutes

3 Robertson

11 Christie Substituted for S Armstrong at 79′ minutes

9 Dykes

7 McGinn Booked at 37mins Substituted for Hyam at 90+1′ minutes Substitutes 5 Hyam

10 Shankland

12 Kelly

14 Gilmour

16 Cooper

17 S Armstrong

18 Ferguson

19 Nisbet

20 Jack

21 Clark

22 Taylor

23 McLean Live Text Match ends, Norway 1, Scotland 2. Second Half ends, Norway 1, Scotland 2. Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway). Kenny McLean (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Dominic Hyam (Scotland). Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Liam Cooper (Scotland). Foul by Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway). Liam Cooper (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution, Scotland. Dominic Hyam replaces John McGinn. Goal! Norway 1, Scotland 2. Kenny McLean (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes. Goal! Norway 1, Scotland 1. Lyndon Dykes (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Norway). John McGinn (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Birger Meling. Substitution, Norway. Kristian Thorstvedt replaces Fredrik Aursnes. Substitution, Norway. Mats Dæhli replaces Erling Haaland. Substitution, Norway. Jørgen Strand Larsen replaces Patrick Berg. Leo Østigård (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.