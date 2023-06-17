Home » Norway 1-2 Scotland: Lyndon Dykes & Kenny McLean score late to earn dramatic win
Norway 1-2 Scotland: Lyndon Dykes & Kenny McLean score late to earn dramatic win

Norway 1-2 Scotland: Lyndon Dykes & Kenny McLean score late to earn dramatic win
Lyndon Dykes’ 87th-minute equaliser started a remarkable turnaround

Unlikely and sensational late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean maintained Scotland’s perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying as Steve Clarke’s side stunned Norway in Oslo.

Erling Haaland’s 53rd goal of the season from the penalty spot just after the hour mark looked to have given the more lively Norwegians a victory which would have revived their Group A hopes.

But out of nothing Dykes pounced on a mistake with three minutes of normal time remaining to snatch what seemed like a brilliant point for Scotland.

Barely two minutes later substitute McLean swept the ball home to send the travelling Tartan Army into ecstasy and secure a scarcely believable three points.

Victory kept Scotland top of Group A on a maximum nine points, six clear of Spain, who have a game in hand, and eight in front of a devastated Norway.

Scotland will face Georgia on Tuesday at Hampden, where a win would take them to within touching distance of a place at back-to-back European Championships.

That did not seem likely with mere minutes to go in a baking hot Ullevaal Stadion as Norway seemed comfortable.

Manchester City’s record-breaking striker was practically a spectator for the first hour, but was lurking in the box waiting for a cross when Ryan Porteous blithely stuck out a leg, resulting in the penalty.

Haaland drilled the ball past a diving Angus Gunn to give Norway a deserved lead. At that point Scotland had only had two shots, their lowest total since 2016, before inspiring a crazy turnaround, helped by suspect Norway defending.

Leo Ostigard could only clear John McGinn’s pass into Dykes’ path, and he stayed composed to prod in.

Just as heart rates in the Scotland end had returned to normal, Dykes knocked a cross into McLean’s path and he beautifully stroked in a priceless winner.

Player of the match – Andy Robertson

Scotland's Andy Robertson at full time during a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier match between Norway and Scotland at the Ullevaall Stadion
The captain led by example. Composed at the back and brilliant at driving the team forward up the left, he barely put a foot wrong.

Belief and togetherness get Scotland over the line

If the wins over Cyprus and Spain at Hampden were confident and dominant, this was all about guts, spirit and adaptability.

The belief and togetherness this team has built over the past few years is quite something, to the point where turnarounds like this are now possible, and even expected.

Dykes, despite sometimes looking lost up front, continues to produce big moments in a Scotland shirt, and is the symbol of a team giving every inch of itself.

Clarke has to take credit for his substitutions, and he took advantage of Norway replacing Haaland and others late on to turn the game.

McLean came on and midfielder McGinn – pushed further forward – played a crucial role in both goals.

This group was one of the toughest Scotland could have got as second seeds, but so far they have made light work of it, to the point where winning it is possible.

Line-ups

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Newland
  • 14Ryerson
  • 4Strandberg
  • 15Østigård
  • 5Flouring
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 6BergSubstituted forStrand Larsenat 84′minutes
  • 16AursnesSubstituted forThorstvedtat 84′minutes
  • 19SørlothSubstituted forElyounoussiat 79′minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forDähliat 84′minutes
  • 17SolbakkenSubstituted forBergeat 63′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gregersen
  • 3Wembagomo
  • 7Wetlesen
  • 8Berge
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 12Duneland
  • 13Selfish
  • 18Thorstvedt
  • 20Dähli
  • 22Find
  • 23Strand Larsen

Scotland

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gunn
  • 15PorteousBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMcLeanat 79′minutes
  • 13HendryBooked at 40mins
  • 6TierneyBooked at 53minsSubstituted forCooperat 65′minutes
  • 2Hickey
  • 4McTominay
  • 8McGregorSubstituted forGilmourat 78′minutes
  • 3Robertson
  • 11ChristieSubstituted forS Armstrongat 79′minutes
  • 9Dykes
  • 7McGinnBooked at 37minsSubstituted forHyamat 90+1′minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Hyam
  • 10Shankland
  • 12Kelly
  • 14Gilmour
  • 16Cooper
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 18Ferguson
  • 19Nisbet
  • 20Jack
  • 21Clark
  • 22Taylor
  • 23McLean

Live Text

Player of the match

RobertsonAndrew Robertson

Norway

  1. Squad number10Player nameØdegaard

  2. Squad number1Player nameNewland

  3. Squad number9Player nameHaaland

  4. Squad number6Player nameBerg

  5. Squad number14Player nameRyerson

  6. Squad number19Player nameSørloth

  7. Squad number8Player nameBerge

  8. Squad number17Player nameSolbakken

  9. Squad number11Player nameElyounoussi

  10. Squad number4Player nameStrandberg

  11. Squad number15Player nameØstigård

  12. Squad number16Player nameAursnes

  13. Squad number5Player nameFlouring

  14. Squad number23Player nameStrand Larsen

  15. Squad number20Player nameDähli

  16. Squad number18Player nameThorstvedt

Scotland

  1. Squad number3Player nameRobertson

  2. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn

  3. Squad number9Player nameDykes

  4. Squad number23Player nameMcLean

  5. Squad number4Player nameMcTominay

  6. Squad number1Player nameGunn

  7. Squad number6Player nameTierney

  8. Squad number13Player nameHendry

  9. Squad number2Player nameHickey

  10. Squad number14Player nameGilmour

  11. Squad number11Player nameChristie

  12. Squad number8Player nameMcGregor

  13. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong

  14. Squad number16Player nameCooper

  15. Squad number15Player namePorteous

  16. Squad number5Player nameHyam

