Norway can’t get past a draw against Switzerland at the World Cup

Was that it for Norway at the World Cup? After the opening defeat against New Zealand, the Scandinavians also failed to win against Switzerland in a 0-0 draw on Tuesday (07/25/2023).

Inka Grings had put on a long wool coat to watch her Swiss girls’ game against Norway from the sidelines. The German coach was well prepared for the uncomfortable New Zealand weather – it was raining in Hamilton when the air temperature was not even 10 degrees.

At the start of the game, Gringe had to shake himself – because of course she also noticed what the spectators only gradually understood: Ada Hegerberg was not there for Norway. The star striker was on the match report sheet, but Sophie Haug appeared on the field for her at short notice. Hegerberg got sick shortly before kick-off, information soon leaked out.

Ada Hegerberg has to pass at short notice

It was another shock for the Norwegians, who had already started the game under heavy pressure. Actually starting the tournament as one of the favourites, the Scandinavians lost their first group game 0-1 against New Zealand after a disappointing performance.

And against the Swiss, against whom they now almost urgently needed a win, the team of coach Hege Riise once again acted puzzlingly weak. Surprisingly, Riise had not included Caroline Graham Hansen from Champions League winners FC Barcelona in her starting line-up.

Norway surprisingly harmless again

That didn’t exactly help her team’s attack momentum. There was only one real opportunity for the Norwegians in the first half: Frida Maanum crossed the ball from the right in the 25th minute into the center, where Haug headed the ball. But he sailed a little too high over the Swiss box.

Norway’s Mathilde Harviken (left) and Switzerland’s Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic fought intense duels.

That was all – the Swiss women were only able to come into their own once in the pouring rain and confused game: In the 33rd minute, Coumba Sow had some time in midfield and served Ana-Maria Crnogorčević with a fine pass. The striker appeared half-right in the sixteen and threw the ball from around twelve meters just over the crossbar.

Without ease and with few chances

In the second half, the Norwegians were trying hard – but the offensive actions were still difficult. Nothing was easy for them. Maren Mjelde (50′) and Haug again (56′) had chances, but nothing came of it.

On the other hand, the Swiss playmaker Ramona Bachmann missed a huge opportunity after just over an hour on a counterattack when she missed the timely pass to Seraina Piubel, who ran freely next to her on goal. The best scene came from substitute Caroline Graham Hansen for Norway, when she dribbled in from the right and narrowly missed with a powerful 18-metre shot.

Very bad prospects for Norway

That was it – it stayed 0-0. Which means: Norway hardly has progress in their own hands. Switzerland (four points) and New Zealand (three points) meet in the last group game on Sunday (30.07.2023, 9:00 a.m. CEST). Norway (one point) plays against the Philippines (three points) at the same time.

