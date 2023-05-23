Home » Norway celebrates sensational victory against Canada
Norway celebrates sensational victory against Canada

Norway caused the biggest surprise so far at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland and Latvia on Monday. In Group B in Riga, the Scandinavians celebrated a 3-2 (1-0 1-1 0-1 / 0-0 / 1-0) win against runners-up Canada after a penalty shootout. In Tampere, Sweden beat Denmark 4-1 (1-1 1-0 2-0) and took their sixth win in six games.

Norway took a 2-0 lead through Andreas Martinsen (10th) and Sondre Olden (22nd). The record world champion scored the goal through Milan Lucic (29′) and Lawson Crouse (60′) equalized twelve seconds before the final siren. In the penalty shoot-out, however, the Norwegians clearly prevailed, four of their five shooters converted. Canada was already a quarter-finalist.

In the Scandinavian neighborhood duel in Group A, outsiders Denmark scored the first goal through Nicklas Jensen (4th). Medal candidate Sweden got three points thanks to goals from Dennis Everberg (14th), Andre Petersson (33rd / PP), Lucas Raymond (53rd) and Carl Grundstrom (55th). This means that Germany can overtake Denmark with a win against France on Tuesday and get their fourth quarter-final ticket.

