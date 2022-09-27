Home Sports Norway-Serbia: Vlahovic-goal su assist di Kostic
Norway-Serbia: Vlahovic-goal su assist di Kostic

The two national teams of Serbia protagonists in the Nations League. the winger scores the center forward, from whom the goalkeeper Nyland had taken away a goal scored

The optimists will see it in a positive way: Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic are finding the best condition. Although there will be some critics, who will underline how it is enough to move away from Juve and Allegri to play well.

WHAT GOAL

We are in Oslo, for a decisive Nations League match in which the hosts of Norway host Serbia. Dusan Vlahovic seems to be in a great day: shortly after half an hour the goalkeeper Nyland removes a great header from the center forward from the corner. But the appointment with the goal is only postponed: in the 42nd minute Tadic makes Kostic run to the left, cross in the middle and Dusan at the near post brings Serbia forward. Mitrovic’s doubling also arrives in the second half, but the Juventus fans are hoping to see the action of the first goal already on Sunday against Bologna.

