Norwegian golfer Hovland won in Atlanta and dominated the FedEx Cup for the first time

Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland with the trophy for the winner of the tournament in Atlanta. | photo: AP

Hovland entered the final day of the special format tournament with a six-shot lead over Schauffel and was safely guarding the lead. Although the opponent played the last round for 62 shots, the best of all, the Norwegian golfer scored only one shot more. At twenty-five, he became the third youngest FedEx Cup winner behind Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

“It’s unbelievable that I’m standing here now. I’ve played the best golf in the last two weeks and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Hovland, who flashed a final-round 61 to triumph at Olympia Fields last week.

Nor started the FedEx Cup Finals points system in Atlanta two shots behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and one shot ahead of defending champion Rory McIlroy. The three-time champion was unable to improve his record balance and this time took fourth place with a loss of 13 shots to Hovland. Scheffler shared sixth place.

Tour Championship golf tournament

the PGA Tour series in Atlanta (par 70, $75 million endowment) and the FedEx Cup final standings

1. Hovland (Nor.) -27 (68+64+66+63), 2. Schauffele -22 (67+64+68+62), 3. Clark (both USA) -16 (68+67+68+ 65), 4. McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -14 (70+67+71+65), 5. Cantlay -13 (69+68+68+66), 6. Morikawa -11 (61+64+73 +72), Scheffler (all USA) -11 (71+65+73+70) and Fleetwood (England) -11 (71+70+65+66).

