Norwegian Laegreid accidentally fired weapon

The Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid is not allowed to take part in the World Cup mass start in Lenzerheide due to a dangerous incident involving his weapon. According to his own statements in the NRK interview on Friday in the team hotel, Laegreid accidentally fired a shot with his rifle during a dry run before the sprint competition. The projectile hit a wall. Nobody was injured.

Due to his blatant violation of safety regulations, the world association IBU excluded the 26-year-old from the race on Sunday (2.40 p.m. libve on ORF1). The IBU announced further investigations into the incident in cooperation with Swiss authorities and reserved further sanctions against the overall World Cup runner-up.

Athlete shocked by incident

Laegreid was questioned by Swiss police on Saturday and appeared remorseful in an IBU statement. “I am deeply sorry for this incident and I sincerely apologize to the entire biathlon family, my teammates and the hotel owner for what happened. This is a brutal reminder for me and all biathlon athletes how important safety guidelines really are,” said Laegreid.

The multiple world champion and Olympic relay champion achieved his first podium places of the season in third place in the Lenzerheide pursuit on Saturday and second in Hochfilzen the previous week.

