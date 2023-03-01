Eve day in Heerenveen for Davide Ghiotto, who tomorrow will go in search of the world title over 5000 meters at the 2023 Speed ​​Skating World Championships. The Italian long-distance specialist had a fantastic season in the World Cup, testifying to a further leap in quality after the Olympic bronze medal over 10,000 m in Beijing 2022.

The 29-year-old from Vicenza will be one of the favorites for a place on the podium tomorrow, even if the competition promises to be of the highest level. Ghiotto will skate alongside the formidable Norwegian Casper Eitrem (winner of the last stage of the major circuit) in the eighth and antepenultimate head-to-head of the competition, while the darling of the Dutch public Patrick Roest will be engaged in the penultimate heat against the Belgian Bart Swings.

The Bel Paese also lines up Andrea Giovannini, who will face the Dutch landlord Marcel Bosker in the third heat to test his form while waiting to try his hand at the mass start with important ambitions. So let’s find out all the startlist and the pairings of the 5000 meters at the 2023 World Speed ​​Skating Championships in Holland:

PAIRINGS 5000 METERS WORLD SPEED SKATING 2023

1

In White 5 Ted-Jan BLOEMEN CAN 6:01.86

Out Red 29 Timothy LOUBINEAUD FRA 6:14.96

2

In White 4 Jordan BELCHOS CAN 6:12.07

Out Red 59 Vitaliy CHSHIGOLEV KAZ 6:16.90

3

In White 73 Marcel BOSKER NED 6:08.90

Out Red 42 Andrea GIOVANNINI ITA 6:08.80

4

In White 72 Jorrit BERGSMA NED 6:06.93

Out Red 37 Felix RIJHNEN GER 6:12.11

5

In White 91 Sigurd HENRIKSEN NOR 6:13.84

Out Red 108 Ethan CEPURAN USA 6:12.37

6

In White 109 Casey DAWSON USA 6:10.80

Out Red 90 Hallgeir ENGEBRÅTEN NOR 6:09.21

7

In White 55 Riku TSUCHIYA JPN 6:14.01

Out Red 47 Seitaro ICHINOHE JPN 6:12.80

8

In White 41 Davide GHIOTTO ITA 6:07.27

Out Red 89 Sander EITREM NOR 6:08.24

9

In White 2 Bart SWINGS BEL 6:08.76

Out Red 84 Patrick ROEST NED 6:03.70

10

In White 56 Ryosuke TSUCHIYA JPN 6:14.78

Out Red 9 Graeme FISH CAN 6:06.32

Photo: Lapresse