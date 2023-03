At the World Championships in Planica, Norway also won the fifth men’s cross-country skiing competition by winning the 4×10 km relay. Hans Christer Holund, Paal Golberg, Simen Hegstad Krüger and Johannes Hösflot Kläbo triumphed on Friday ahead of Finland, which was able to celebrate the first medal in Planica. The Germans secured bronze in the finish sprint against France.

Read more …