Eighteen-year-old Czech tennis player Linda Nosková withdrew due to illness before the second round of the tournament in Beijing. Nosková, the junior winner at Roland Garros 2021, knocked out home Tchien Fang-žan in the opening round on Sunday, but she will not compete in today’s duel with thirteenth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia. The 2017 Paris Grand Slam champion thus made it to the round of 16 without a fight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook